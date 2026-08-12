4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Deal Delivers Big Storage For Under 10 Cents Per GB

Team Group T-Force G50 SSD - Image: Team Group



Can you imagine finding a storage deal in today's market? Well, we have some good news—you don't have to imagine it, you just have to head over to Newegg and plug in a discount code. After doing so, you will score a 4TB model with a PCI Express 4.0 interface for a little under 10 cents per gigabyte. That is nearly unheard of amid the AI-driven shortage that is driving up memory and storage prices.

4TB Team Group T-Force G50 Is Just $389.99 After Coupon

4TB Team Group T-Force G50 SSD for $389.99 at Newegg after punching in promo code BTSF2997 at checkout, which knocks $106 off the $495.99 list price. Sadly, the days of paying around $250 for a 4TB SSD are over, at least for the time being. Some 4TB models now go for north of $500. However, you can snag theforafter punching in promo code BTSF2997 at checkout, which knocks $106 off the $495.99 list price.





We tested this while signed into our Newegg account and the promo code loaded automatically. Your mileage may vary—if it does not load automatically, just enter it in manually. This is not a hidden discount code, as Newegg splashes it in bold, red letters right on the product page and notes that it is a "limited offer."





The discounted price brings the cost down to $0.0975 per gigabyte, so a hair under 10 cents. Team Group's T-Force G50 pairs an InnoGrit IG5220 controller with 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory in a DRAM-less package, which positions this as an entry-level model (the G50 Pro variant features DRAM cache).





Even so, the rated metrics are pretty good. According to Team Group, the G50 in 4TB form delivers up to 5,000MB/s (5GB/s) of sequential read performance and up to 4,500MB/s (4.5GB/s) of sequential write performance.





While some may be turned off by the DRAM-less design, this is about as cheap as we've seen a relatively performant 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD in today's market.





512GB model for $97.99 at Newegg after applying promo code BTSF2996, which knocks $7 off the list price. It's a cheaper drive obviously, though the cost per gigabyte is almost double at 19.41 cents. Alternatively, you can bag theafter applying promo code, which knocks $7 off the list price. It's a cheaper drive obviously, though the cost per gigabyte is almost double at 19.41 cents.





The reality of the current market for storage (and RAM) is that it's pretty grim out there. Nevertheless, here are some discounted options in the realm of NVMe drives:



