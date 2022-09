Lexar Leaps Into High-Speed SSD Territory With NM800 Pro Rocking 7,500MB/s Reads

Lexar is not a newcomer to the land of SSDs , though its offerings have never stolen the limelight from players like Samsung, Kingston, Western Digital, and others. All the same, it's making a noticeable splash in the storage pool with its new Professional NM800 Pro series. Behind the redundant nomenclature is, on paper, one of the fastest PCI Express 4.0 models on the market.





We have not tested these SSDs and therefore can't speak to the actual performance. However, these drives are rated to deliver sequential read speeds of up to 7,500MB/s and sequential writes of up to 6,500MB/s. The former comes close to saturating the theoretical limit of the PCIe 4.0 x4 bus, which is a little shy of 8GB/s. And in practical terms, you won't find many SSDs offering a higher rated sequential read speed before venturing into PCIe 5.0 territory.











Lexar is offering the Professional NM800 Pro line with an optional heatsink attached. Interestingly, the rated performance is the same whether or not you opt for the heatsink, though the speeds do vary by capacity. Here's how it breaks down...