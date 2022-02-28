CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, February 28, 2022, 06:37 AM EDT

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Rocks Big Battery Life And Performance Gains

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s open and angled
Lenovo is making a splash at Mobile World Congress with a bevy announcements, one of the more interesting of which is the ThinkPad X13s. What makes this ThinkPad stand out from all the rest? Developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft, this is the world's first laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform, running up to Windows 11 Pro.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is an SoC built on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. When Qualcomm announced it a couple of months ago, it touted new Prime cores offering up to 85 percent more CPU performance compared to the previous generation in multi-threaded workloads, up to 40 percent better single-threaded performance, and up to 60 percent faster GPU performance.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s side view
Lenovo's ThinkPad X13s wraps the chipset in a super thin and light package measuring 11.76 x 8.13 x 0.53 inches and weighing just 2.35 pounds. It's made from 90 percent "certified" recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers, and 97 percent PCC plastic in the printed circuit board cover and battery frame. From the renders and lifestyle photos we've seen, the ThinkPad X13s certainly carries itself with premium swagger.

The ThinkPad X13s also wields a low power 13.3-inch IPS display with a WUXGA resolution (16:10 aspect ratio). There are a few different specific options, including touch and low blue light versions. Other core specifications include up to 32GB of LPDDR4x soldered RAM (dual-channel), up to 1TB of PCIe storage, 5MB RGB and IR cameras, a Dolby audio system with a pair of user-facing speakers, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, a SIM slot, and a spill resistant backlit keyboard.

Those cameras, by the way, are nestled into a communications bar at the top with AI-based auto-framing and triple-array microphones. Lenovo touts intelligent noise suppression during conference calls, plus the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 offers up a Computer Vision processor with several nifty tricks of its own, like smarter human presence detection.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s closed and angled
As an always-on, always-connected laptop, connectivity and battery life are paramount to the experience. Regarding the former, the ThinkPad X13s offers seamless switching between Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G (mmWave and Sub-6GHz) and 4G LTE. And for the latter, a 49.5 Wh battery is rated to deliver up to 28 hours of run time (video playback).

The ThinkPad X13s will be available in May starting at $1,099.
Tags:  Lenovo, Qualcomm, (NASDAQ:QCOM), snapdragon 8cx gen 3, mwc2022, thinkpad x13s
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment