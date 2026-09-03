Lenovo Unveils New ThinkCentre, ThinkBook And ThinkVision PCs With OLED And Gorgon Halo
The Lenovo ThinkVision P27UL-40 is a 27-inch UHD Inkjet Printed OLED display with a 4K resolution and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. It also features an RGB subpixel layout, which prevents the color fringing often seen with sharp text on QD-OLED and WOLED displays.
The ThinkVision P27UL-40 is ideal for professional creatives, that need require higher levels of HDR brightness for grading purposes. The monitor will debut at a price of $1,299 USD in March 2027.
In terms of expandability, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 can be fitted with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM at up to 7,467MT/s. Meanwhile, storage can be configured with an M.2 2TB SSD (up to Gen5) Not bad at all, though we'll reserve opinions until we have product in hand for testing.
The unit is low-profile, but supports dual 4TB NVMe Gen5 SSDs, as well as numerous high-speed expansion ports including Thunderbolt 4. Wirelessly, the unit also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It's a very all-encompassing AI workstation, and the NPU is rated for 55 AI TOPS, making it ideal for Windows Copilot or agentic workloads. Or you could consider a Thunderbolt 4 GPU dock and make it a console, I guess.
Lenovo Think Family Refresh Pricing & Release Dates
- September 2026: Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 6 ($1,379 USD)
- October 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 ($1,485 USD,) Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 6 ($1,489 USD)
- November 2026: ThinkCentre X Ultra ($3,699 USD)
- January 2027: ThinkVision T34WD-4v ($999 USD)
- February 2027: ThinkVision T32UD-4v ($899 USD)
- March 2027: ThinkVision P27UL-40 ($1,299 USD)
- Q1 2027: ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 ($999 USD)
- December 2027: ThinkVision P34WD-4v ($699 USD)