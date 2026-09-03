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Lenovo Unveils New ThinkCentre, ThinkBook And ThinkVision PCs With OLED And Gorgon Halo

by Chris HarperThursday, September 03, 2026, 02:32 PM EDT
Official Lenovo Think Series Refresh graphic,
Official Lenovo Think Family Refresh graphic, Image: Lenovo

Lenovo made many announcements at IFA 2026 this year, which include new ThinkCentre, ThinkBook, and ThinkVision desktops, laptops, and monitors targeting a wide array of use cases, front high-end enterprise PCs to AI development. 

The Lenovo ThinkVision P27UL-40 is a 27-inch UHD Inkjet Printed OLED display with a 4K resolution and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. It also features an RGB subpixel layout, which prevents the color fringing often seen with sharp text on QD-OLED and WOLED displays.

The ThinkVision P27UL-40 is ideal for professional creatives, that need require higher levels of HDR brightness for grading purposes. The monitor will debut at a price of $1,299 USD in March 2027.

The Lenovo ThinkVision P27UL-40 IJP OLED monitor.
The Lenovo ThinkVision P27UL-40 IJP OLED monitor. Image: Lenovo

Meanwhile, the highlight of the new ThinkBook lineup is the Lenovo Thinkbook 14x Gen 2. It's configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 CPU based on Panther Lake architecture and can be configured with a 14-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

thinkbook 14xgen2
Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Gen 2. Image: Lenovo

Other premium laptop features, like a glass touchpad, are also present in the design. The entry-level Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 unit is priced at $999 USD.

In terms of expandability, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 can be fitted with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM at up to 7,467MT/s. Meanwhile, storage can be configured with an M.2 2TB SSD (up to Gen5) Not bad at all, though we'll reserve opinions until we have product in hand for testing. 

The Lenovo ThinkCentre X Ultra desktop.
The Lenovo ThinkCentre X Ultra desktop. Image: Lenovo

For the new Lenovo ThinkCentre desktop PCs, the flagship Lenovo ThinkCentre X Ultra with its AMD Gorgon Halo chip is certainly the highlight. Pricing starts at $3,699 USD, which gets you  an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 CPU with an integrated Radeon 805GS iGPU. The Radeon 8065S can split up to 128GB of RAM with the CPU, but the iGPU allocation taps out at 96GB. The chip is largely a refresh of the last-gen AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395, which was used in the AMD Ryzen AI Strix Halo.

The unit is low-profile, but supports dual 4TB NVMe Gen5 SSDs, as well as numerous high-speed expansion ports including Thunderbolt 4. Wirelessly, the unit also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It's a very all-encompassing AI workstation, and the NPU is rated for 55 AI TOPS, making it ideal for Windows Copilot or agentic workloads. Or you could consider a Thunderbolt 4 GPU dock and make it a console, I guess.

Lenovo Think Family Refresh Pricing & Release Dates

  1. September 2026: Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 6 ($1,379 USD)
  2. October 2026: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 9 ($1,485 USD,) Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 6 ($1,489 USD)
  3. November 2026: ThinkCentre X Ultra ($3,699 USD)
  4. January 2027: ThinkVision T34WD-4v ($999 USD)
  5. February 2027: ThinkVision T32UD-4v ($899 USD)
  6. March 2027ThinkVision P27UL-40 ($1,299 USD)
  7. Q1 2027: ThinkBook 14x Gen 2 ($999 USD)
  8. December 2027: ThinkVision P34WD-4v ($699 USD)
Besides the actual products to come, Lenovo also revealed concepts for a "Project Swan" 14-inch laptop with a foldable 17-inch display and "Project AeroBlade," a 14-inch laptop using Frore Systems' fanless active flow cooling. Since that information was presented with the other Think Family hardware, that could mean laptops with these features are on the way next cycle.
Tags:  Lenovo, thinkcentre, ThinkVision, thinkbook, ifa2026
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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