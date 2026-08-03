MSI Unveils World's First 27-Inch 4K 120Hz Inkjet-Printed OLED





MSI is pitching its new Pro Max OLED 271UPJW12 as the world's first 27-inch inkjet-printed (IJP) OLED display with a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Calling it the "ultimate display," it arrives nearly two years after TCL began touting the benefits of its IJP OLED technology, which it believes will result in a cost advantage over competing models.





Developed in collaboration with panel maker TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), MSI's new display leverages that same inkjet printing process that promises higher manufacturing yields and lower production costs. However, there are other claimed benefits.





Because current QD-OLED and WOLED panels use non-standard subpixel layouts, fine text can suffer from annoying green or red color fringing along letter edges. IJP tech, on the other hand, allows the panel to adopt a standard RGB stripe subpixel layout. By arranging pixels identically to traditional LCD monitors, MSI says its Pro Max OLED 271UPJW12 eliminates subpixel color fringing, resulting in sharper text and crisper desktop UI rendering, in addition to all of OLED's other benefits.





"Delivering pure color precision, the Pro Max OLED 271UPJW12 covers 99% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut with an exceptional Delta E ≤ 2 accuracy. Furthermore, it carries the prestigious VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and achieves a striking HDR peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, ensuring deep, inky blacks and infinite contrast for a truly lifelike viewing experience," MSI touts









MSI is also pitching the Pro Max OLED 271UPJW12 as an optimal display solution for Mac users. According to MSI, when combined with its M-Mate app that offers direct control and precise color synchronization, its newest display maintains a consistent visual experience from a MacBook to the monitor without having to fiddle with "complex manual adjustments."





The display also features a 3-device KVM to seamlessly control your PC, Mac, and iPad using a single keyboard and mouse. And as for the overall assortment of connectivity options, it breaks down as follows: