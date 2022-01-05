Lenovo's Dual-Screen ThinkBook Plus Impresses Along With Refreshed ThinkPad Z And Yoga PCs





The main differences in the new models are upgrades to the newest Intel and AMD CPUs as well as incremental upgrades in supporting hardware, such as FHD cameras, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E , and DDR5 memory (where supported). We're not going to go over the full specifications of each model in detail because there's simply too much to cover, but suffice to say that these systems come standard with all the latest laptop goodies.

Meanwhile, the secondary screen is a scratch-resistant 800×1280 display that supports touch or pen input with an included stylus. Lenovo suggests a variety of use cases for the second screen, including as a sort of always-on start menu or app drawer, a handy calculator, a zoomed-in drawing tablet, or as a whiteboard for freehand note-taking.

The primary difference in the two models is of course their size, particularly the display size. The ThinkBook 16 can be had with a 16" 2560×1600 IPS LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 60Hz model of the same display, or a 1920×1200 panel. The 14" model also has a 1920×1200 option, but its higher-resolution selections are a 2240×1400 IPS LCD, or a 2880×1800 panel with 400 cd/m² brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Either way, both laptops can be had with Wi-Fi 6E and an FHD camera with IR support.





Lenovo ThinkPad Z And Yoga Series Get Next-Gen Upgrades

Lenovo Yoga 9i. Note the row of hotkeys to the right of the keyboard. (Easier to see if you click for big)





As you could likely guess from the model numbers, the Yoga 9i is a rather premium convertible laptop, although it focuses more on battery life and design than in pure performance. It packs either a Core i5 or Core i7 CPU from Intel's 28W Alder Lake "P" series; both options have 12 cores (4P+8E) but differ in their clock rates and cache configurations. Graphics are supplied by the integrated Iris Xe GPU. You can get 8 or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1TB.

Lenovo didn't give us any pictures or many details about the 14" version of the Yoga 7i, but we can surmise from the details that we do have that it'll be similar to the Yoga 9i overall. It supports the same 2880×1800 OLED touchscreen, the same Core i7-1260P CPU, and the same 71-Whr battery. It doesn't appear to get the UHD display option, though.









Likely more interesting to most Hot Hardware readers is the Yoga 7i 16" model, which will come in two versions: one that relies on Iris Xe integrated graphics, and one with Intel ARC discrete graphics. Lenovo's documentation indicates that the ARC dGPU will be a "SKU 4" model, which will use a fully-enabled DG2-128 GPU with 1024 shaders and 4GB of GDDR6 memory, at least if earlier leaks are correct.

External connections on the Yoga 6 comprise two USB Type-C ports supporting DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2, and power delivery functions, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 connection, and the usual 3.5mm combo audio jack. A stylus pen for the folding touchscreen is supported, but not included. Lenovo claims that the Yoga 6 can run for up to 17 hours on one charge of its 59-Whr battery, while a 15 minute charge gets you 2 more hours of runtime.

