Lenovo Smart Clock With Nest And Google Photos Integration Is Just $40 At Best Buy
Many of us are currently updating our homes and adding items that make our havens more comfortable and convenient. Although the Memorial Day sales have now come and gone, there are still plenty of deals to be had. And with that in mind, the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant is currently on sale at Best Buy for a steal.
The Lenovo Smart Clock is currently available for $39.99 USD ($40 off). This is already one of the least expensive Google Assistant-enabled devices on the market, but is now cheaper than ever. The purchase also includes both a free SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription for 3 months and 90-days free of Pandora Premium for new subscribers. Best Buy also offers a two-year replacement warranty for $7.99. They are currently offering free shipping and will allow customers to pick up their purchase at Best Buy, UPS, CVS, and other locations that are more conveniently located.
The smart clock is a great little nightstand companion. We found that the device was easy to set-up, included a responsive IPS touchscreen, and featured clear audio. It includes Google Assistant and is compatible with a variety of devices such as Nest, Ring, Wink, SmartThings, Hue, and Arlo devices. You cannot watch YouTube videos or movies with the device, but it is useful if you are looking for something that will play music, update you about your day, or integrate with other items in your home. Lenovo also recently updated the smart clock to include Google Photos. You can find our full review of the Lenovo Smart Clock here.
There are a few other really good tech deals that are floating around the Internet. AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 is on sale on Amazon for $167 ($32). It is available on Amazon Prime and there are free returns. You can find more information about the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 deal here.
You may want to check out Woot if you are looking for a new smartphone. An unlocked iPhone XS Max (64GB) is available for as a little as $699. You can nab a 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB iPhone XS Max in Space Gray, but the Gold and Silver editions are only available in the 512GB configuration. Prices range from $699 to $899.
