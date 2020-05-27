Here's How To Get Apple's iPhone XS Max For Up To $450 Off Unlocked





We’re always on the lookout for a great tech deal, and one just came across the news desk today on a popular smartphone from Apple . In this case, we’re talking about the iPhone XS Max , which is Apple’s flagship offering that first launched back in 2018.

While the iPhone XS Max is coming up on two years old, it’s by no means “over the hill” when it comes to performance thanks to its A12 Bionic SoC, which is still highly competitive with even today’s Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 865 flagships. When the iPhone XS Max first launched, it was priced from $1,099 for the 64GB model, and topped out at $1,449 for the 512GB model. Once the iPhone 11 Pro family arrived on the scene last year, those prices all dropped by $100 each.





However, Woot is today selling the iPhone XS Max (64GB) for as little as $699, which represents a $300 discount (30 percent off) compared to its current asking price. Now before you ask – given that this is Woot that we’re talking about – these are brand new, factory sealed units with a full manufacturer warranty from Apple. In addition, all of the smartphones come unlocked, so they can be used on any wireless carrier – just pop in your nanoSIM and be on your way.

The iPhone XS Max in Space Gray is available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations. The Gold and Silver colors are only available in the 512GB configuration. The biggest discount is on the 512GB models, as the current MSRP of $1,349 falls to just $899 with this deal (33 percent off).

The iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina Display (2688x1242), dual rear cameras, Face ID, wireless charging, and a 3,174 mAh battery.

The next smartphone launch for Apple will come this September (or October depending on who you ask) with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro families. All of these devices will be powered by Apple’s 5nm A14 Bionic SoC, will feature 5G connectivity, and will have OLED displays ranging in size from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches.