CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, May 29, 2020, 09:55 AM EDT

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 Zen 2 CPU Is A Smoking Hot Tech Bargain Now At Just $167

AMD Ryzen 5 Retail Box
Are you getting ready to build a new PC? If so, check out this latest deal on AMD's Ryzen 5 3600. It is an excellent processor based on AMD's latest generation Zen 2 CPU architecture, and it is on sale at Amazon for $167. That nearly matches the lowest price it has ever been (outside of buying it used), and is a heck of a bargain.

The Ryzen 5 3600 is a 6-core/12-thread CPU with a 3.6GHz base clock and up to a 4.2GHz boost clock. It also features 32MB of L3 cache and 3MB of L2 cache, and has a 65W TDP. As a Zen 2 part, it is built on a 7-nanometer FinFET manufacturing process. While not the fastest CPU on the market, it is certainly a capable chip for gaming, content creation, and so forth.

AMD Wraith Stealth Cooler
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with Wraith Stealth Coller - $167 at Amazon

You get the benefits of AMD's latest chip architecture with this deal, including PCI Express 4.0 support when paired with an X570 motherboard, or an upcoming B550 motherboard. It's also worth noting that when Zen 3 comes out (either late this year or sometime next year), you will have the option of upgrading without needing to buy a new motherboard—AMD confirmed Zen 3 will be compatible with X570, B550, X470, and B450 boards.

It is not unusual to see AMD's processors go on sale or receive permanent price drops. AMD has traditionally been aggressive with pricing, even with its latest high-performing parts. In addition, the release of Intel's Comet Lake-S series serves as further incentive to up the bang-for-buck factor on Zen 2.

As it relates to that, there might be a Zen 2 refresh in the wings, with a few "XT" processors coming out. They might be worth waiting for, if you're inclined to do that. However, even if they do come to pass, $167 for a Ryzen 5 3600 is a really good deal, and pouncing on this sale takes you out of the waiting game so you can actually enjoy your PC (rather than constantly waiting for what's around the corner).


Tags:  deals, AMD, Amazon, (nasdaq:amd), zen 2, ryzen 5 3600
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms