Lenovo Blitzes MWC With AI Powered ThinkBook And A Wild Transparent Display Laptop
Lenovo announced two ThinkBook laptops at MWC 2024 this week, that showcase the company’s innovation in the AI PC era. The first is the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, along with a wild and innovative proof-of-concept ThinkBook laptop with a transparent display.
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 Laptop Debuts At MWC 24Lenovo’s ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 laptop has the company’s latest drop hinge design, featuring a thin profile measuring 16.85mm, and a body weight of just 1.64kg (3.62 pounds). The four-sided narrow bezel 14-inch IPS 16:10 display provides a 90% screen to body ratio.
The latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel integrated graphics will power the laptop, along with up to 64GB DDR5 dual DIMM RAM, and up to a 2TB PCIe SSD. The ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 will have a wide selection of ports available via: (1) USB-C Thunderbolt 4 with Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 2.1, (1) USB-C 10Gbps with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 2.1, (2) USB-A 2.0 5Gbps, (1) HDMI 2.1, (1) MicroSD Card, (1) Audio combo.
Renowned for its keyboards, Lenovo is also introducing a new 1.5mm key travel on the keyboard that the company says will “deliver comfortable and precise typing.” The ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 will also include the new Magnetic Slim Pen, and a Match-on-Chip fingerprint reader and optional infrared camera with privacy shutter.
The company says it has prioritized powerful AI PC computing in its ThinkBook portfolio by including features designed to improve device optimization and intelligent software tools. A couple of examples are Smart Power, which helps achieve the right balance of power, performance and battery life, while Smart Meeting improves conferencing experiences by enhancing video quality and features, and audio quality management.
The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 will be available starting in March 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,169.
Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Laptop (Proof-of-Concept)At this year's MWC 2024, Lenovo wants ThinkBook owners to see past the competition and gaze upon its latest proof-of-concept laptop, the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. The company remarked that the “brilliance of this laptop lies in its intelligent integration of the virtual and real.” The center of attention is the 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display with a borderless screen and transparent keyboard area.
The company says the benefit of having a transparent display on a laptop is that through generative AI produced content it “opens up new avenues of work collaboration and efficiency, by enabling the interaction with physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user generated content.” Users will reportedly be able to seamlessly switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen, which Lenovo says will unlock additional levels of creative efficiency.
According to Lenovo, Micro-LED technology also offers advantages in the development of transparent displays. The technology offers high color saturation combined with “exceptional” contrast and 1000-nits of display brightness. This will allow users the ability to view content on the display both indoors and outdoors. Another advantage Lenovo mentions about Micro-LED technology, is that it's future-proofing the tech with further optimization of image quality, durability, and adjustable transmittance, to provide more privacy or transparency.
Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. Credit: Myriam Joire
Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. Credit: Myriam Joire
The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is only a proof-of-concept and is not available for purchase at this time, but one can only hope.