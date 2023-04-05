Bag A Lenovo IdeaPad For An Insanely Low $372 And More Awesome PC Deals





You know it's time to upgrade your laptop when it starts wheezing and coughing the moment you hit the power button. If you find yourself nursing an aging notebook, send it into well-deserved retirement and grab yourself a more modern machine. Not looking to spend a whole lot? Don't worry, we have you covered with several deals on both laptops and desktops , including an Intel Core system for under $400.





Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and it's a mere That would be the system you see above—it's aand it's a mere $372 on Amazon right now. You're saving a staggering $587 with this deal and despite the netbook-level pricing, this is far more capable and faster than any netbook from the days of old.





We're not saying this is a flagship laptop by any stretch, but it offers copious bang for your bucks. It sports a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8GB of RAM. Other specs include a 256GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and a physical port selection that consists of two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI output, a combo audio jack, and a multi-format SD card reader.





The one caveat (aside from the HD resolution) is that this deal comes by way of a marketplace seller. They have a solid rating, but it's something to be aware of. Another option on the product page is a 'Used - Like New' model, which is also from a marketplace seller but ships from Amazon, for $321.









HP Envy x360 Convertible for $629.99 (16% off). That matches its all-time low—the only other time it dropped to this price was during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. Moving into the realm of systems that are sold and shipped by Amazon, you can snag thisfor. That matches its all-time low—the only other time it dropped to this price was during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event.





This a reasonably-powered 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920x1080 resolution powered by a Ryzen 7 5825U processor (8C/16T, 2GHz to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache), integrated Radeon graphics (8 CUs, 2GHz), and 8GB of RAM. It also boasts 512GB of SSD storage. We'd suggest upgrading the RAM to 16GB, but otherwise this is a solid laptop for general purpose computing chores and even some lightweight gaming.









HP Pavilion Desktop that's on sale for $679.99 at Amazon (16% off). This discount nearly matches its lowest price—it was just $10 cheaper during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Looking for a relatively affordable desktop PC instead? Then check out thethat's on sale for(16% off). This discount nearly matches its lowest price—it was just $10 cheaper during Black Friday/Cyber Monday.





This one comes outfitted with an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 5700G processor (3.8GHz base clock, 4.6GHz max boost clock, 16MB L3 cache, 8 Radeon CUs clocked at 2GHz), 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, nine USB ports (four SuperSpeed Type-A 5Gbps, a SuperSpeed Type-C 5Gbps, and four USB 2.0), 3-in-1 memory card reader, and a combo audio jack wrapped in a stylish silver chassis.









HP Envy desktop is on sale for $1,229.99 at Amazon (28% off). This one normally sells for $1,400 to $1,700 or even higher. Part of the reason it's so much lower now is because (A) the graphics card shortage is over and (B) NVIDIA has moved on to Ada Lovelace. For those of you in the market for a mid-range gaming PC, thisis on sale for(28% off). This one normally sells for $1,400 to $1,700 or even higher. Part of the reason it's so much lower now is because (A) the graphics card shortage is over and (B) NVIDIA has moved on to Ada Lovelace.





What drives this system is a still-capable GeForce RTX 3070 , which is flanked by an Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor based on Alder Lake. That's a respectable combo, especially for the money.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a decent selection of ports (including a USB-C port).

