Check Out These Smoking HOT AMD Ryzen Laptop And Desktop Deals On Amazon





AMD is partnering with several retailers to deliver some dynamite Ryzen-powered laptop and desktop deals over the next several weeks, the first batch of which are live now on Amazon. In the coming weeks, more deals will unlock on Best Buy , Dell, HP, and Walmart. But for now, here are several discounted laptops and desktops that you can buy right now.





HP Envy x360 Convertible laptop for $699.99 on Amazon (save $59). That's a modest 8 percent discount. The only time we've seen this model go for less was it briefly dipped in price during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales bonanza. Starting with what you see above, you can snag anlaptop for(save $59). That's a modest 8 percent discount. The only time we've seen this model go for less was it briefly dipped in price during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales bonanza.





This is a 15-inch form factor laptop powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 5825U processor, which itself wields 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at 2GHz to 4.5GHz, along with 16MB of L3 cache. Other features include 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and fast charging capabilities (go from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes).









Acer Aspire 5 for the low price of $299.99 at Amazon (save $90). That's only around $9 off its lowest price ever, and 23 percent below its regular selling price. If you're on the hunt for a budget laptop, you can take home thefor the low price of(save $90). That's only around $9 off its lowest price ever, and 23 percent below its regular selling price.





Obviously, you're not getting a mega-powerhouse configuration for this kind of money, but the Acer Aspire 5 does offer a respectable spec sheet for the money. This a 15.6-inch laptop with a Full HD 1080p IPS display powered by a quad-core Ryzen 3 3350U mobile processor clocked at 2.1GHz to 3.5GHz, with 4MB of L3 cache. That chip also features integrated Radeon Vega graphics with 6 compute units clocked at 1.2GHz.





Sticking with its budget mantra, this laptop offers up 4GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB NVMe SSD. It also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a backlit keyboard, and Windows 11 Home in S mode.









Acer Aspire 5 configuration kicks almost everything up a notch and can be had for $449.99 at Amazon (save $80). For those who need something with a bit more pep and features but still don't want to break the bank, this beefed-upconfiguration kicks almost everything up a notch and can be had for(save $80).





It uses the same 15.6-inch IPS display (1080p) as the other config, but you get a faster Ryzen 5 5500U processors with 6 cores and 12 threads clocked at 2.1GHz to 4GHz, along with 8MB of L3 cache. And for graphics chores, this one bumps 7 Radeon Vega compute units clocked at 1.8GHz.





Other upgrades include twice as much RAM (8GB) and double the storage capacity (256GB SSD). Not a bad haul for an additional $150, if you can swing it.









HP Pavilion Desktop tower for $742.99 at Amazon (save $90) configured with a Ryzen 7 5700G. That's an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.8GHz base clock, up to a 4.6GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. The Ryzen 7 5700G also features integrated graphics with 8 Radeon Vega GPU cores clocked at 2GHz.

It's not just laptops that are on sale, there are a couple of desktop setups as well. The one above is antower for(save $90) configured with a Ryzen 7 5700G. That's an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.8GHz base clock, up to a 4.6GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. The Ryzen 7 5700G also features integrated graphics with 8 Radeon Vega GPU cores clocked at 2GHz.





Other baseline specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, each of which are enough to stave off the need for an immediate upgrade. Rounding this out are Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, nine USB ports, and an included wired mouse and keyboard combo.











HP All-in-One PC discounted to $699.99 at Amazon (save $161.15). No monitor is needed with this one, of course, because the system itself is a display with integrated hardware. More specifically, you're looking at 23.8-inch IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution and 250 nit brightness. The last deal up for grabs is andiscounted to(save $161.15). No monitor is needed with this one, of course, because the system itself is a display with integrated hardware. More specifically, you're looking at 23.8-inch IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution and 250 nit brightness.





This one is powered by a Ryzen 5 5625U processor sporting 6 cores, 12 threads, a 2.3GHz base clock, up to a 4.3GHz boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, and integrated Radeon Vega graphics with 7 compute units clocked at 1.8GHz.





You also get 12GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB SSD, a GbE LAN port, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and two USB 2.0 ports.

