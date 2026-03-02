Lenovo Showcases Foldable Legion Go Handheld And Yoga Book Pro 3D Concepts





Lenovo is showing off an army of new products this week at MWC 2026, including a handful of interesting concepts that may or may not see the light of day, such as the ThinkBook Modular AI PC that we already wrote about. The company is not focused on a singular product category, though, as evidenced by its Legion Go Fold concept.





The handheld segment has "skyrocketed over the last several years," according to Lenovo, and the company is not wrong. Valve proved there is a robust market for handhelds in the PC space with the launch of its popular Steam Deck lineup, not to mention the wild success of Nintendo's Switch and Switch 2 platforms. The challenge going forward is standing out in what is becoming a sea of handhelds.





"Lenovo Legion has continued to explore what makes the Legion Go line so special with the Legion Go Fold Concept—a foldable handheld that expands upon the device’s situational adaptability by combining the lauded detachable controllers with a POLED display that can unfold from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches," Lenovo says.













The Legion Go Fold boasts a handheld of modes for different use cases. In Standard Handheld Mode, the display sits in a portrait orientation and measures 7.7 inches. The controllers remain attached in this mode for a traditional handheld experience.





In Horizontal Full Screen Mode, the display flips 90 degrees in a landscape orientation. This requires temporarily detaching the controllers, which can then be reattached to the 11.6-inch screen for a different type of handheld gaming experience.













There is also a Vertical Split-Screen Mode that folds the screen out and up to allow for gaming on one screen while streaming "or viewing a walkthrough on the other," and yet one more option is an Expanded Desktop Mode for gamers who want to play with a keyboard or otherwise have a traditional clamshell laptop experience. Lenovo is even including a wireless keyboard with an integrated touchpad specifically for this mode.





Lenovo says the Legion Go Fold is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Lunar Lake processor and 32GB of RAM. It also confirmed the handheld sports a 48 Whr battery. While there is no mention of pricing or a release date, it certainly sounds like Lenovo plans on eventually making the Legion Go Fold a retail product.

Lenovo Yoga Book Pro 3D









The other interesting concept that caught our eye is Lenovo's Yoga Book Pro 3D that "addresses gaps in the 3D creative process by shedding the need for peripherals and streamlining user interactions." Or put another way, it sports a glasses-free 3D display.





This is not the first of its kind, but glasses-free 3D technology has yet to stick around in a meaningful way in the consumer sector. From Lenovo's vantage point, however, 3D creation is "exploding" as consumers and enterprise alike crave more advanced interactive experiences.





"The Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept was developed in response to these growing trends, designed to let digital content creators work directly in three dimensions without additional equipment thanks to its glasses-free 3D display, which enables users to view depth, form, and spatial relationships naturally on screen," Lenovo says





Lenovo's Yoga Book Pro 3D concept as currently conceived features dual PureSight Pro Tandem OLED displays. The upper screen can convert 2D to 3D using Lenovo's AI software, which can also be used to generation interactive environments based on user prompts.





Other features include an unspecified Core Ultra 7 processor and a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. Like the Legion Go Fold, there's no word yet on when (or if) the Yoga Book Pro 3D will graduate from a concept to a shipping product, or how much it might cost if it does.