Lenovo’s 16‑Inch OLED Ryzen Laptop Plummets To 51% Off With This Coupon





Remember when anything with an OLED display would command a massive premium? That's not been the case for quite some time and if you need proof of that, Lenovo is serving up a massive discount on a well-configured 16-inch laptop with Ryzen firepower. The only caveat is that you have to be privy to the coupon code that delivers the huge savings, and it's not the one listed by default on the product page.

Score Lenovo's 16-Inch IdeaPad Pro 5 Laptop With OLED Display For $749.99 (Over Half Off)









Lenovo's IdeaPad Pro 5 and it can be yours for $749.99 at Lenovo (51% off, save $800). Granted, the estimated value is inflated as nobody should be paying $1,549.99 for this system, but $749.99 is a great price. It's also cheaper than the discounted $949.99 rate Lenovo is promoting on the product page with coupon code PRO5DEAL. The laptop in question isand it can be yours for. Granted, the estimated value is inflated as nobody should be paying $1,549.99 for this system, but $749.99 is a great price. It's also cheaper than the discounted $949.99 rate Lenovo is promoting on the product page with coupon code PRO5DEAL.





Forget that noise because when you get to checkout, swapping Lenovo's default coupon for promo code LENOVOLOVE2 brings the discount to $800 off. Note that you may have to manually remove the PRO5DEAL coupon at checkout before the LENOVOLOVE2 discount will be applied, but we can verify that it does indeed work.





One of the highlights of this laptop is its 16-inch OLED panel. It features a 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits of peak brightness (and 500 nits typical), 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, X-Rite color calibration, and HDR support with VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification. In short, this is a premium panel.





It's powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Krackan Point processor with three Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 4.8GHz and three Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.4GHz (for 16 total cores), 12 threads, 16MB (L3) + 6MB (L2) cache, Radeon 840M graphics clocked at up to 2.9GHz, and a dedicated NPU capable of 50 TOPS (up to 59 TOPS for the chip as a whole).





You also get discrete graphics with this laptop, and specifically NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5050 mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR7. This is flanked by 16GB of LPDDR5-8000 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD).





Other amenities include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity (check out these Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deals ), dual 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 1080p webcam, two USB4 (40Gbps) ports, two USB-A (5Gbps) ports, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, an HDMI 2.1 output, an SD card reader, and a backlit keyboard.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-In-1 Laptop With OLED Is Also On Sale For $749.99









Lenovo Yoga 7 2-In-1 that's on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy ($350 off). Note that the stylus in the image above is sold separately. Looking for a laptop with a touch display and is more flexible? Then check out thisthat's on sale for. Note that the stylus in the image above is sold separately.





Like the IdeaPad Pro 5 above, this Yoga 7 is built around an OLED panel, albeit a smaller one at 14 inches and with a 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of brightness. However, it features touch support, and with the flexibility of Lenovo's Yoga design, you can use this laptop as a tablet.





It also features a faster Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with an 8-core/16-thread configuration (4x Zen 5 at up to 5GHz, 4x Zen 5c at up to 3.5GHz), 16MB (L3) + 8MB (L2) cache, Radeon 860M graphics clocked at up to 3GHz, and a dedicated NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS (and 66 TOPS for the entire chip).





Other features on tap include 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, Wi-Fi 7, and a few other odds and ends.





Here are a few more OLED laptop deals, all on sale for less than $1,000...