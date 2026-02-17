Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router Deals To Supercharge Your Network





Don't let an aging wireless router hold back your home network. These days, practically everything is downloaded and streamed, from triple-A games to movies and TV shows. Practically everything is a connected device too, and if your router is a few generations old, then consider upgrading to take advantage of features only found in later protocols.





Wi-Fi 7 is latest ratified protocol, at least until Wi-Fi 8 comes into broader view. Even when it does, it's not like Wi-Fi 7 will suddenly become obsolete. An upgrade to a Wi-Fi 7 network today will serve you well for years to come with faster speeds, wider channels for more bandwidth, and a feature called Multi-Link Operation (MLO) that allows devices to send and receive data on different bands and channels at the same time.





If you're ready to make the leap to Wi-Fi 7, we have some router deals that are worth considering.

Netgear Orbi 770 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Network System Is Up To 18% Off

Netgear Orbi 770 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Network System (router + 2 satellite extenders) for $599.99 at Amazon (14% off, save $100). In general, Wi-Fi 7 hardware is more expensive than Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6. However, sales help take some of the sting out of upgrading. At present, you can score thefor





Yes, that's a premium price but this is also a higher-end solution. Mesh networks with multiple satellites are great for extending the range of your wireless network and to eliminate so-called dead spots in far reaches of your home. In this case, Netgear says its Orbi 770 system covers up to 8,000 square feet and 100 devices.





Being a tri-band setup, you get access to 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands. You also get some fast wired connectivity here—the main router feautres three 2.5Gbps LAND ports (plus a 2.5Gbps WAN port), while each satellite features a pair of 2.5Gbps LAN ports.





Orbi 770 with a single router and single satellite for $499.99 at Amazon (9% off, save $50). On the flip side, if you need to add more satellites, Orbi 770 satellites are on sale for $279.99 (7% off, save $20). If a three-piece setup is overkill, you can grab thefor. On the flip side, if you need to add more satellites,are on













Netgear Orbi 370 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Mesh Network System (router + 3 satellites) for $369.99 at Amazon (18% off, save $80). Another option is thefor





Obviously the biggest drawback here is that it's a dual-band setup and not tri-band, meaning you have access to 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands but not the 6GHz band. However, there are still benefits to be had from upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 (MLO being the biggest one). Likewise, this is another mesh system, with Netgear claiming coverage for up to 6,000 square feet and up to 70 concurrent devices.





Here are some more Wi-Fi 7 router options...