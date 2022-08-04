CATEGORIES
home News

Leak Claims AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs May Offer Limited Overclocking Potential

by Zak KillianThursday, August 04, 2022, 03:24 PM EDT
amd ryzen 7000 series render
AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors are on the way, and the leaks we've seen so far are super promising. The chips perform well in single-threaded benchmarks, and that translates to solid GPU performance too. We haven't seen a leaked multi-threaded benchmark of the top-end 16-core part, but AMD's own demo of same was quite impressive.

Here's a leak that is not so promising: supposedly, AMD will be locking down voltage control on its Ryzen 7000-famiily processors such that users won't be able to overvolt. Overvolting is a key part of overclocking, as it allows the processor to better maintain clock rate stability, albeit at the cost of extra power (and thus heat.)

am5 ecosystem solutions
AMD promised "Extreme Overclocking," so we're dubious on this claim.

This unsourced leak comes by way of WCCFTech, so take it with however many grains of salt that you wish. For its part, AMD has already promised "Extreme Overclocking" capabilities on its X670-chipset motherboards, so this could be completely false, or it could alternatively be a misunderstanding. After all, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D does not allow overvolting; it's possible that this limitation only applies to Zen 4 processors with 3D V-Cache.

As far as anyone knows, the first wave of Zen 4 processors will not include 3D V-cache, but they're expected to come later. WCCFTech's remarks came as part of a leak that includes the clock rates of AMD's upcoming chips. We already knew the names and core configurations of the parts, but the clock rates are new data.

zen4 specifications chart
Expected specifications for upcoming Ryzen CPUs. Clock rate data from WCCFTech.

Yes, indeed; those are some sky-high boost clocks on those CPUs. Heck, the base clocks are super-high. Some folks were disappointed in the relatively low performance-per-clock gain that AMD promised at Computex, but this gives us a good idea why: AMD was focused on raising clock rate, instead.

We're hoping that if the voltage-control lockdown rumor is true, then that it's at least applicable only to the 3D V-cache models. While it does seem like AMD has probably pushed these processors close to their limits to begin with—which is exactly what it said it would do—it's always nice to get a few-hundred extra MHz out of your CPU when you need it.
Tags:  AMD, leak, zen 4, undervolting
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment