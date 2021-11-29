Laptop And Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals: HP, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo Up To 50 Percent Off
As Cyber Monday rages on we have more deals popping up, this time for laptops. For those who want to save some cash on a laptop for school, work, or fun (or any combination thereof) look no further as we have rounded up tantalizing deals on systems from HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Dell.
The first Laptop on deck is the HP 15-dy2024nr priced at $479.99 (save $180) that packs an 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11 out of the box. The Core i5 CPU in this model is a 4-core/8-thread Tiger Lake part clocked at 2.4GHz with a max turbo frequency of 4.2GHz. It also has 8MB of L3 cache and a 28W TDP.
If you're more interested in a Chromebook, then look at the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go priced at $244.99 (save $55) with a 14-inch display, 32GB of internal storage, and has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
Want to save a little more? The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is $197 (save $122.99), making it a bit more affordable. Part of the savings come from the lower resolution display, which is 1366x768 (HD) instead of 1080p. It also has 64GB of internal storage.
Then there's a convertible Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 priced at $204.99 (save $85). It has an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, a Full HD touch screen, 32GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM.
Moving back to Windows laptops we have the Acer TravelMate P6 priced at $734.99 (save $465), which uses a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10310U with vPro, 8GB of DDR4 RAM. 256GB SSD, and a rated 23-hour battery on a 14-inch 1080p screen.
On the slightly cheaper side you can grab an OLED laptop, the ASUS VivoBook 15 K513 at $694.99 (save $105). This is a 15.6-inch laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Iris Xe graphics, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It also features a fingerprint reader.
Next up on the block is the Acer Spin 5 Convertible priced at $764.99 (save $335), a 13.5-inch laptop with a 2256x1504 resolution IPS touch screen. This uses the Intel Core i5-1034G4 processor with 8GB of RAM, 245GB of NVMe storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
Next up we have the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro priced at $1,037.49 (save $262.50) with an Intel 11th Gen Core-i7 chip. It also rocks a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage, which we assume is a Samsung NVMe.
Finally we have the Dell XPS 13 9310 priced at $1,439.99 (save $253). This laptop has a 13.4-inch 1920x1200 display and uses an Intel Core i7-1195G7 with 16GB of LPDDR4X and a 512GB SSD Out of the bunch, this is probably the sleekest of them all, though all of the bargains are compelling.
