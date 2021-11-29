Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals: Razer, Alienware And MSI With Premium Displays Up To $500 Off





Know what is even better than scoring a gaming laptop for a discount on Cyber Monday? Buying one on sale with a high-end display, whether that be a fancy OLED screen or a panel with a fast refresh rate. As it so happens, there are several options that fall into those categories, all marked down on Amazon for Cyber Monday.





Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook (OLED) that is on sale for (save $500). That is a big savings, and not just over MSRP but also from recent street pricing—looking at this laptop's price history on Amazon, it has bounced up and down from $1,999.99 and $1,799.99 over the past few months, and was selling for the former at the start of November. If sleekness and portability top your list of wants, then check out thethat is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (save $500). That is a big savings, and not just over MSRP but also from recent street pricing—looking at this laptop's price history on Amazon, it has bounced up and down from $1,999.99 and $1,799.99 over the past few months, and was selling for the former at the start of November.





The highlight of this laptop is its 13.3-inch OLED display (1080p, 60Hz) with touch support. Using an OLED screen translates to inky deep black levels and rich colors. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 (Tiger Lake) processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. Other hardware and features include 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and RGB lighting.





This all comes wrapped in a svelte CNC aluminum chassis that measures a mere .60 inches thin and weighs a scant 3.26 pounds.









Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook (4K) on sale for (save $200). It trades the OLED screen of the previously described model for a 13.3-inch IPS display with a 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and touch support. If you fancy a higher resolution instead of OLED, you can score a bargain there as well. There's a slightly olderon sale for $1,799.99 at Amazon (save $200). It trades the OLED screen of the previously described model for a 13.3-inch IPS display with a 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and touch support.





This one is powered by an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU Max-Q. It also features 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, RGB lighting, and the same svelte CNC milled aluminum chassis measuring just 0.60 inches at the waistline and weighting 3.26 pounds.









MSI Stealth 15M, on sale for (save $140.01). This is a bigger laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, and it is also faster, starting with the refresh rate—it goes to 144Hz. Looking for more GPU firepower? You'll find it with the, on sale for $1,258.99 at Amazon (save $140.01). This is a bigger laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, and it is also faster, starting with the refresh rate—it goes to 144Hz.





You're not always going to coax triple-digit framerates on this laptop with how it is configured, but for less demanding esports titles, it is certainly a possibility. The hardware and features consist of a Core i7-11375H processor, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, and Thunderbolt 4 support.





