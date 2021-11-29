GoPro HERO Cam Deals Are Go For Solid Cyber Monday Savings
Don't miss a moment of the action this coming year with a GoPro HERO action cam, on sale now for Cyber Monday. Choose from three different HERO models that are all marked down on Amazon.
The GoPro name has long been known for quality action cameras. Whether you are mounting one to a helmet cam and capturing your incredible flips while snowboarding down a mountain, or have one attached to the handle bars of your mountain bike capturing all of the ups and downs of your favorite mountain path, the GoPro is the go-to action cam.
This Cyber Monday you can grab a deal on three different GoPro HERO models: the GoPro HERO 7, HERO 9, and HERO 10.
Up first is the GoPro HERO7 Black coming it at $238.99, a $67 savings. This bundle includes the HERO 7 Black, an extra battery, and a super suit dive housing case. The GoPro has a touch screen for easy navigation, and captures video in stunning 4K video while also being able to capture 12MP still photos.
The second is the GoPro HERO9 Black coming in at $348.99, for a savings of $50. This action cam can record video at up to 5K while capturing 20MP still photos. It also has the option of 1080p live streaming, so you can share all your crazy moments as they happen. The cam is waterproof and has a front LCD screen and a touch rear screen.
The third option is the GoPro HERO10 Black. It is $449.99 with a savings of $99.99. This includes the action cam, dual battery charger, and an extra battery so you don't have to worry about running out of juice while in the middle of nowhere. The HERO10 records video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60fps and captures 23MP still photos. It also has the option to capture 8x slo-mo video at 2.7K, and you can even pause video to capture 15.8MP stills. Pretty neat.
- GoPro HERO7 + Extra Battery + Case: $276.99 at Amazon (save $74)
- GoPro HERO9: $349.99 at Amazon (save $50)
- GoPro HERO10 + Dual Battery Charger: $449.99 at Amazon (save $99.99)