Motorola’s Razer 5G Folding Phone Is 45 Percent Off And Other Great Moto Cyber Monday Deals





One of the throwbacks to the mid 2000s is the updated Motorola Razr, which takes us back to a time of Von Dutch hats, Paris Hilton at the peak of her popularity, and Myspace. The refreshed Razr is on sale for Cyber Monday, as are some other Motorola products. Let's have a look.







Motorola One 5G Ace is marked down to (save $112). It features a similar Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G chip and uses a 6.7-inch screen with a 2400x1080 resolution. Other features include 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 48MP camera.

Moto G Power that is on sale for (save $80.01). This one boasts a three-day battery cycle and comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a slightly older (but still capable) Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon octa-core SoC. This may not be one of the most powerful phones on the market but it should get the job done for those on a budget.

Moving on we have the Moto G Stylus (2021) priced at $219.99 at Amazon (save $80). It packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 48MP camera. The screen checks in at 6.8 inches with a 2400x1800 resolution, and is powered by a Snapdragon 678, which is another octa-core CPU.

