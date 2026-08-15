Lamborghini Revuelto SV Hybrid V12 Packs 1,050 HP To Top 214 MPH

Lamborghini Revuelto SV - Image: Lamborghini



Lamborghini is taking its flagship plug-in hybrid supercar to extreme new heights with the official debut of the Revuelto SV (Super Veloce). Following in the track-focused footsteps of iconic V12 predecessors like the Aventador SV and Murciélago SV, the Revuelto SV squeezes even more performance out of Sant'Agata’s electrified powertrain, pushing total system output to 1,050 horsepower.





At the core of the 2027 Revuelto SV is the same mid-mounted 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine found in the base Revuelto flagship, which is Lamborghini's first V12 hybrid supercar to deliver over 1,000 HP, but it's paired with a trio of electric motors and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Re-tuned engine management alongside updated electric motor calibration allows the powertrain to break past the 1,000-hp threshold and hit a rated top speed of over 214 miles per hour.





Lamborghini Revuelto SV from the side - Image: Lamborghini





In line with the Super Veloce badge, Lamborghini did not just add power, it also shed some weight. Proprietary forged carbon fiber across the body panels, rear diffuser, and a stripped-down interior help shed some pounds off the hybrid supercar's curb weight.





Meanwhile, upgrades to the chassis design include stiffer anti-roll bars, recalibrated adaptive dampers, and optimized rear-wheel steering to keep the tires glued to the pavement during high-speed cornering.





Lamborghini Revuelto SV's sport exhaust system - Image: Lamborghini





"Revuelto SV takes the potential of Revuelto to an even higher level, building on a car that has already set a new benchmark in terms of performance and driving precision. Every element has been developed to make the experience behind the wheel even more intense, direct and engaging. Exclusivity, technical perfection and pure driving pleasure reach their highest expression in this car. It is Lamborghini DNA in its purest form: a super sports car conceived to push beyond the limits and deliver uncompromising emotions," says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.





Lamborghini Revuelto SV seats - Image: Lamborghini





Inside, the cabin leans heavily into Lamborghini's "feel like a pilot" design philosophy, packing more visible carbon fiber into the interior than any previous Revuelto. Ultra-lightweight exposed carbon fiber door panels set a motorsport tone, complemented by standard carbon-shell Sport Seats that balance daily usability with aggressive lateral support. However, buyers can upgrade to fixed monocoque carbon race seats to shed extra weight.





Lamborghini Revuelto SV steering wheel - Image: Lamborghini



From the driver's seat, the motorsport-inspired steering wheel gains a new dedicated rotary dial to select "Pilota" mode, which is a track-focused drive setting featuring a five-stage traction control system derived directly from Lamborghini's GT3 racing program. The digital gauge cluster, central infotainment touchscreen, and thin passenger-side display also receive SV-specific interface graphics and startup animations to reinforce the car's flagship track status.







