Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Revealed: A 1,065-HP V12 Hybrid With No Roof





Count on Lamborghini's new Fenomeno Roadster being the kind of car that makes other supercars look restrained. Limited to just 15 units, it pairs a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors for a combined 1,065 horses, making the Fenomeno among the quickest roofless cars ever built.





What makes the Fenomeno Roadster more than the coupe version with the roof lopped off is reworking areas where looks and safety count. The carbon-fiber monocoque carries over from the Revuelto platform , sure, but the body has been reshaped to preserve aerodynamic balance without a fixed roof. Lamborghini added speedster-style humps that house rollover protection, a clear engine cover to feed (and show off) the V12, and a spoiler blended into the windscreen header rail to guide air over the cabin.









This being a Lambo, the styling is deliberately theatrical. One of the strangest details is the side glass, which dips dramatically in the middle and gives the car a profile closer to a concept sketch than a production machine. That detail twins with the Veneno Roadster , another Lamborghini that treated side windows more as a design exercise than a practical piece of kit.



