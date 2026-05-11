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Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Revealed: A 1,065-HP V12 Hybrid With No Roof

by Aaron LeongMonday, May 11, 2026, 11:02 AM EDT
hero fenomeno front
Count on Lamborghini's new Fenomeno Roadster being the kind of car that makes other supercars look restrained. Limited to just 15 units, it pairs a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors for a combined 1,065 horses, making the Fenomeno among the quickest roofless cars ever built.

fenomeno side

How fast? Well, the numbers are blunt in the way only Lamborghini numbers can be. The Roadster scurries from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds, reaches 0 to 124 mph in 6.8 seconds, and runs past 211 mph. Lamborghini says it is the most powerful open-top model in its history, and the claim is backed by a powertrain that makes the most of the company’s first V12 hybrid HPEV setup (more on that below). 

What makes the Fenomeno Roadster more than the coupe version with the roof lopped off is reworking areas where looks and safety count. The carbon-fiber monocoque carries over from the Revuelto platform, sure, but the body has been reshaped to preserve aerodynamic balance without a fixed roof. Lamborghini added speedster-style humps that house rollover protection, a clear engine cover to feed (and show off) the V12, and a spoiler blended into the windscreen header rail to guide air over the cabin. 

fenomeno inside

This being a Lambo, the styling is deliberately theatrical. One of the strangest details is the side glass, which dips dramatically in the middle and gives the car a profile closer to a concept sketch than a production machine. That detail twins with the Veneno Roadster, another Lamborghini that treated side windows more as a design exercise than a practical piece of kit. 

fenomeno top

At the meat of things, the 6.5-liter V12 produces 824 hp on its own, while the electric motors add torque vectoring, regenerative braking, and a fully electric driving mode through a 7 kWh battery pack. Lamborghini says the combined output is 1,065 hp. Quite befitting for rare track toys and extreme one-offs, then. 

Speaking of exclusivity, only 15 examples will be built, and all are already spoken for, continuing Lamborghini’s Few-Off program of ultra-limited open-top models that began with the 2009 Reventon Roadster. The company is silent (what irony) about pricing. Each of the 29 Fenomeno Coupes started around $3.5 million, so expect the Roadster to be close to $5-6 million.
Tags:  Cars, Automobiles, Lamborghini, roadster
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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