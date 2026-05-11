Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Revealed: A 1,065-HP V12 Hybrid With No Roof
How fast? Well, the numbers are blunt in the way only Lamborghini numbers can be. The Roadster scurries from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds, reaches 0 to 124 mph in 6.8 seconds, and runs past 211 mph. Lamborghini says it is the most powerful open-top model in its history, and the claim is backed by a powertrain that makes the most of the company’s first V12 hybrid HPEV setup (more on that below).
At the meat of things, the 6.5-liter V12 produces 824 hp on its own, while the electric motors add torque vectoring, regenerative braking, and a fully electric driving mode through a 7 kWh battery pack. Lamborghini says the combined output is 1,065 hp. Quite befitting for rare track toys and extreme one-offs, then.
Speaking of exclusivity, only 15 examples will be built, and all are already spoken for, continuing Lamborghini’s Few-Off program of ultra-limited open-top models that began with the 2009 Reventon Roadster. The company is silent (what irony) about pricing. Each of the 29 Fenomeno Coupes started around $3.5 million, so expect the Roadster to be close to $5-6 million.