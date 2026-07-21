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Lamborghini Unveils Samurai-Inspired Revuelto Impavido V12 Hybrid Supercar

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 21, 2026, 10:59 AM EDT
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Lamborghini is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the Japanese market with the Revuelto Impavido, a Japan-only limited edition of just 25 individually numbered V12 plug-in hybrid supercars. The bespoke cars pay homage to the traditional samurai way-of-the-warrior code by way of unique graphical themes within and without. Unfortunately, there isn't a katana storage rack option.

The Impavido—Italian for "fearless"—is a tribute to Bushido, the samurai code of honor defined by discipline, courage, and unwavering determination. Developed through Lamborghini’s elite Ad Personam personalization program, the bespoke flagship strikes a connection between Italian engineering and Japanese iconography.

nose

For example, almost every sculpted edge of the Impavido carries warrior symbolism. Lamborghini says that sharp graphics slashed across the doors and rear bumper evoke the motion of a katana strike, while golden body accents mirror odoshi, the intricate silk cords traditionally used to bind samurai armor plates.

Up front, the nose reinterprets the maedate, the protective crest mounted on a samurai helmet, giving the car an assertive fascia (even if we think the hood looks the worse for it). Roof and fender accents reference kozane, the lacquered plates that formed traditional armor, translated here into modern carbon textures and layered panels.

quad

Lamborghini offers the Impavido in four curated themes. Starting things off, there are two high-gloss finishes: Verde Campus, a tribute to the Hisui jade, Japan’s national stone; and Grigio Artis Lucido, a metallic shade reflecting polished katana steel. For buyers wanting something more muted, two matte finishes are available: Grigio Crater Matt, drawing inspiration from dark iron armor; and Rosso Pyra, an intense red homage to the famed Sanada clan’s battlefield armor. Each model rolls on forged Altanero wheels (21 inches front, 22 inches rear) finished in Shiny Black and paired with Bronzo brake calipers and dark exhaust tips.

inside

Inside, the cabin features Nero Ade leather and lightweight Corsa Tex upholstery for the bucket seats and dash, offset by Bronzo Oreadi stitching and contrast panels. Custom embroidery highlights the seats, doors, and headliner, while a Samurai emblem and a numbered carbon-fiber "1 di 25" badge to emphasize the car's limited run.

Underneath lies Lamborghini’s untouched flagship electrified powertrain: a mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 mated with three electric motors and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Together, they channel 1,015 ponies through an all-wheel-drive system complete with electric torque vectoring. Weighing in with a weight-to-power ratio of 3.85 lbs (1.75 kg) per hp, the Impavido rockets from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds and climbs beyond 215 mph.
Tags:  Cars, Automobiles, Japan, Lamborghini
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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