Lamborghini Unveils Samurai-Inspired Revuelto Impavido V12 Hybrid Supercar





The Impavido—Italian for "fearless"—is a tribute to Bushido, the samurai code of honor defined by discipline, courage, and unwavering determination. Developed through Lamborghini’s elite Ad Personam personalization program , the bespoke flagship strikes a connection between Italian engineering and Japanese iconography.





For example, almost every sculpted edge of the Impavido carries warrior symbolism. Lamborghini says that sharp graphics slashed across the doors and rear bumper evoke the motion of a katana strike, while golden body accents mirror odoshi, the intricate silk cords traditionally used to bind samurai armor plates.





Up front, the nose reinterprets the maedate, the protective crest mounted on a samurai helmet, giving the car an assertive fascia (even if we think the hood looks the worse for it). Roof and fender accents reference kozane, the lacquered plates that formed traditional armor, translated here into modern carbon textures and layered panels.





Lamborghini offers the Impavido in four curated themes. Starting things off, there are two high-gloss finishes: Verde Campus, a tribute to the Hisui jade, Japan’s national stone; and Grigio Artis Lucido, a metallic shade reflecting polished katana steel. For buyers wanting something more muted, two matte finishes are available: Grigio Crater Matt, drawing inspiration from dark iron armor; and Rosso Pyra, an intense red homage to the famed Sanada clan’s battlefield armor. Each model rolls on forged Altanero wheels (21 inches front, 22 inches rear) finished in Shiny Black and paired with Bronzo brake calipers and dark exhaust tips.



