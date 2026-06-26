Lamborghini Confirms July 1 Reveal For Aggressive New 800 HP Urus Super SUV

When the 2024 789-horsepower Urus SE plug-in hybrid dropped, it essentially consolidated the previous S and track-focused 'Performante' trims into a single electrified offering. However, the shadowy image seen on the Italian automaker's X channel confirms Sant'Agata is still not content. Most prominently, one can see the carbon fiber roof spoiler paired with a larger ducktail spoiler on the rear deck. This twin-tier aero setup mimics the Performante as well as other hyper-SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX707, hinting at a major performance boost.
Backing up this visual upgrade are ongoing sightings of development vehicles being put through the paces at the Nürburgring. The upcoming model features drastically reworked front bodywork, including more vertical, gaping air intakes beneath the headlights, an overhauled lower grille designed to feed a demanding cooling system, and a much more pronounced front splitter. Massive new wheel and lighter, track-oriented interior carbon fiber components are also expected to differentiate this apex variant from the "standard" hybrid.
Under the hood, this new PHEV is targeting an output of 800 hp combined. The vehicle will retain the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 paired with the plug-in hybrid architecture found in the SE, but software re-calibrations and potential mechanical tweaks are rumored to push output a little further, although we find a 15-20 hp increase rather sandbagged.
To handle the extra power, the Urus will utilize a revised, lower suspension system, stiffer anti-roll bars, and more aggressive carbon-ceramic braking hardware. Dedicated, track-centric drive modes will likely round out the other upgrades, too.
The July 1 debut kicks off a packed summer release schedule for the brand, which has promised a string of high-profile vehicle reveals leading into the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Monterey Car Week. The Monterey show could see the debut of the Pebble Beach One-Off, which, as the name implies, will be a one-time ultra-rare multi-million dollar custom. Lamborghini is also believed to be prepping the Temerario Spyder and Art Basel Special Edition for launch by the end of this year.