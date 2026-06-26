Lamborghini Confirms July 1 Reveal For Aggressive New 800 HP Urus Super SUV







A new chapter is taking shape.



Join us live on https://t.co/VHPdvIp2EL and YouTube.

July 1st. Save the date.#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/9WOlGZIKw3 — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) June 25, 2026 Lamborghini has locked in the impending arrival of an even more hardcore version of its best-selling SUV, teasing a highly aggressive Urus variant set for a full reveal on July 1.

Backing up this visual upgrade are ongoing sightings of development vehicles being put through the paces at the Nürburgring. The upcoming model features drastically reworked front bodywork, including more vertical, gaping air intakes beneath the headlights, an overhauled lower grille designed to feed a demanding cooling system, and a much more pronounced front splitter. Massive new wheel and lighter, track-oriented interior carbon fiber components are also expected to differentiate this apex variant from the "standard" hybrid.





The "standard" Urus Performante



Under the hood, this new PHEV is targeting an output of 800 hp combined. The vehicle will retain the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 paired with the plug-in hybrid architecture found in the SE, but software re-calibrations and potential mechanical tweaks are rumored to push output a little further, although we find a 15-20 hp increase rather sandbagged.





To handle the extra power, the Urus will utilize a revised, lower suspension system, stiffer anti-roll bars, and more aggressive carbon-ceramic braking hardware. Dedicated, track-centric drive modes will likely round out the other upgrades, too.