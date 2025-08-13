CATEGORIES
home News

Iron Man's Acura NSX Roadster From Marvel's The Avengers Is Going Up For Auction

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 13, 2025, 11:33 AM EDT
hero acura nsx front
The Acura NSX Roadster famously driven by Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark at the end of Marvel’s The Avengers film is making a dramatic return to the spotlight this week. After more than a decade in storage, the one-of-a-kind superhero supercar is set to be a star attraction at Monterey Car Week, with a surprising backstory that proves even a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist appreciates a good deal. Acura also plans to auction the car off next year for charity. Not bad for a car that had barely two seconds of screen time.

acura nsx rear1

This particular NSX Roadster specimen, with its distinctive "Stark 33" license plate, will be on display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering for Monterey Car Week. Its appearance comes as part of Acura's 35th anniversary celebration of the first-generation Aryton Senna-honed NSX. 

acura nsx seats1

While the movie car's design was based on the second-generation NSX Concept revealed in 2012, its true foundation is far more humble. Acura’s creative team, needing a reliable and drivable vehicle for the film, chose to build the roadster on the chassis of a first-generation NSX. But not just any NSX: the donor car was a well-used 1991 model with 252,000 miles on the odometer. Acura Creative Director Dave Marek remarked: "We knew it would have to be a reliable vehicle for filming, not just a static display, and we couldn't come up with anything that would be more reliable than an original Acura NSX."

acura nsx interior1
First-gen interior

Fabricators at Trans FX in Oxnard, California, crafted a hand-built resin and fiberglass body to fit the OG NSX frame. They also added a two-inch suspension drop, 18-inch wheels, and aftermarket seats to complete the futuristic look. The original 3.0-liter V6 engine remained, while much of the interior is untouched, partly explaining the really short exposure time in the movie.

Fans and collectors may also enjoy this bit of news: Acura plans to auction the car off for charity in 2026. Exact auction details are still under wraps, but already the company is using its appearance at Monterey Car Week to accept hand raises from those interested in a chance to bid. 

Alongside the movie car, Acura’s display at The Quail will also showcase a curated collection of significant NSX models, including a 1995 NSX-R and a 1999 Zanardi Edition, as well as a new all-electric RSX Prototype SUV (wait, what?).
Tags:  Automobiles, Iron-Man, avengers, acura-nsx
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment