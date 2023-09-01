Labor Day Laptop Deals Are Flowing With Dell, HP, Apple And Acer Up To 39% Off
Great deals are easy to find as kids and adults alike head back to school. Prices have been slashed for laptops from Dell, Acer, HP, and yes, even an Apple MacBook Air for some outstanding Labor Day deals.
Dell Laptop DealsDell has more than a handful of laptops with savings, with its Inspiron 15 with a 13th Generation Intel i5-1335U processor leading the way. This laptop also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.
When it comes to its display, the Inspiron 15 rocks a 15.6-inch 120Hz LED screen. It offers up to 250 nits of brightness with a narrow border. Dell also has provided plenty of ports, so users should not have to worry about being able to stay connected to multiple devices and accessories while on the go.
The keyboard is roomy with a dedicated number pad, perfect for students who need to do some quick math. Throw in Dell's ExpressCharge feature, and users can get a quick recharge of 80% battery life in just 60 minutes.
Currently, the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is 19% off at a sale price of just $649.99.
A couple more great Dell deals are:
- Dell Inspiron 15 3511 15.6 Inch Laptop with an Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD - 25% off for just $395
- Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop with an Intel Core i7-1360P, 16-inch 16:10 FHD+ Display, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD - on sale for $1,105.75
Acer Laptop DealsNot to be outdone, Acer is also offering laptop deals of its own. The Acer Aspire 5 comes complete with an AMD Ryzen 3000 series mobile processor and an AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 mobile GPU. It also packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.
The Aspire 5's display is a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with narrow bezels that make viewing content a delight. It also features Acer's Color Intelligence, which makes more intense shades and distinctions possible for photo and video editing. With WiFi 6 available, this laptop can keep users connected while on the go. A fingerprint reader will also make logging in a breeze, while keeping the laptop safe from those who should not be peeking at the laptop's contents.
The Acer Aspire 5 laptop is currently on sale for $499.95, which is a 23% savings over normal retail pricing
Another great deal from Acer is the Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-347N Slim Laptop with an 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 Dual Core Processor, 8GB DDR4, 128GB NVMe SSD - 21% off at just $299.99.
HP Laptop DealsHP also brings the heat with laptop savings of its own. The HP 15 laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 3-5300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.
HP says this laptop is perfect for playing games or watching movies due to its high-performance AMD Radeon Graphics card. With WiFi 6 capability staying connected should be no problem. Toss in Bluetooth 5.0 and HP-tuned stereo speakers and users will have no problem making this thin and light laptop an entertainment center for on-the-go.
The HP 15 laptop is on sale for an incredibly low price of just $359.99, which is 25% off retail pricing.
Two more stellar HP deals are:
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop with a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - on sale for $764
- HP 14 Laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD Storage - 23% off at just $437