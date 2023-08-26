Check Out These Great Best Buy Laptop Deals For Big Back To School Savings
School is back in session, and with it comes the need for new technology to do research, write essays, complete homework, and so on. As such, Best Buy has some solid deals on a variety of laptops that will suit the needs of students of any age.
Kicking things off, we have the Lenovo Slim Pro 7, a 14” 2.5K touchscreen laptop driven by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, coming in at $899.99, $300 off the regular price. This laptop is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, striking a decent balance between productivity and gaming capabilities.
Following that up, we have the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14” 2.2K laptop at $749.99, also $300 off the regular price. This laptop is slightly pared back from the previous one, with an Intel Core i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage inside. As such, you probably won’t be gaming much on this laptop, but overall, it should be a winner for work and creative purposes.
Of course, if you want to do some serious gaming, the HP Omen 16.1” 144Hz FHD gaming laptop for $879.99 ($370 off) might do the trick. It features an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 4050 under the hood. Alternatively, ASUS has the ROG Zephyrus G16, a 16” 165Hz FHD beast, available for $1,199.99, $250 off the regular price. This laptop features a Core i7-13620H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an GeForce RTX 4060 inside, making it the beefiest laptop in the lineup today.
These deals won't last long at these prices, so snap one up—you'll certainly be happy with the results. These laptops should realistically be more than capable for any student at any level, and some may come with the extra ability to game while on the go, which is nice to have. In any event, let us know in the comments below if you managed to grab one of these deals, or if you happen to spot something even better.
- Lenovo - Slim Pro 7 14" 90Hz 2.5K Touch-Screen Laptop - $899.99 ($300 off)
- Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14" 2.2K Laptop - $749.99 ($300 off)
- HP - ENVY 2-in-1 15.6" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop - $749.99 ($400 off)
- HP - Spectre 2-in-1 13.5" Wide Ultra XGA+ Touch-Screen Laptop - $949.99 ($550 off)
- Microsoft - Surface Laptop 4 - 15” Touch-Screen Laptop - $899.99 ($300 off)
- Dell - Inspiron 16.0" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop - $749.99 ($250 off)
- HP OMEN - 16.1" 144Hz Full HD Gaming Laptop - $879.99 ($370 off)
- ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G16 16" 165Hz Gaming Laptop - $1,199.99 ($250 off)