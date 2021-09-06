Labor Day 2021 Deals: Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Fire Tablets And More





Are you ready for a third round of Labor Day 2021 deals ? Well, our final stab at hot holiday tech deals is here, with some discounts on Apple accessories, tablets, and even an Anker portable power station.

The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn't usually a cheap purchase. Apple is notorious for expensive accessory pricing, and the Smart Keyboard Folio is no exception, with an MSRP of $199. However, Amazon is currently discounting the accessory by a massive 61 percent, which takes its price down to just $77.





The Smart Keyboard Folio is compatible with 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pros. However, it doesn't connect via Bluetooth, so there isn't a pairing process that you have to go through. Instead, it uses the iPad Pro's Smart Connector to communicate and draw power. That means that the accessory is lightweight and doesn't rely on a built-in battery to operate.

Another device that is rocking a significant discount is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet, which is an 8.7-inch Android tablet in the "entry-level" category. It has a 1340x800 resolution display and just 64GB of internal storage. And while we expect most Android tablets to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC under the hood, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite uses a budget MediaTek MT8768T with 4GB of RAM to meet a low price point.





Speaking of price, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has an MSRP of $199.99, but it is discounted by $90 at Best Buy, bringing it down to just $109.99 with free shipping (or free in-store/curbside pickup). However, take note that the $109.99 pricing only applies to the Dark Gray version of the tablet.

In other tablet news, Amazon's Fire family is also on sale. The online retailer is discounting the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 tablets by up to $50. The entry-level Fire 7 comes with a 7-inch (1024x600) display, 16GB of internal storage, 1.3GHz quad-core SoC, and lasts up to 7 hours per charge. It is discounted by $10 right now to $39.99.

The Fire HD 8 is upgraded with an 8-inch (1280x800) display, 32GB of storage, 2GHz quad-core SoC, and 2GB of RAM. The Fire HD 8 also sees a significant boost in battery life (12 hours versus 7 hours) and brings dual speakers into the mix (versus a mono speaker on the Fire 7). It also uses USB-C for charging instead of the antiquated MicroUSB connector on the Fire 7. It's currently priced at $59.99, which is a $30 discount.





Finally, the Fire HD 10 sits at the head of the family with a 10.1-inch (Full HD) display. It features the most powerful SoC of the group, clocking in at 2GHz with eight cores. The SoC is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Like its Fire HD 8 counterpart, the Fire HD 10 uses USB-C for charging and can last up to 12 hours per charge. It is currently priced at $99.99 instead of its usual asking price of $149.99.

Our last deal is on the Anker PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station, which is excellent for emergency use during a power outage, or if you're out camping and need to recharge your electronic devices. The PowerHouse 200 features a large 57,600 mAh (213 WHr) battery and contains DC (12V) and AC outlets along with USB-C PD and high-speed USB-A ports. The PowerHouse 200 can recharge via an AC outlet, USB-C, or solar power, making it a versatile charging solution.





According to Anker, the PowerHouse 200 can recharge a MacBook Pro from empty five times, while your average smartphone can recharge up to 12 times. The PowerHouse 200 has a regular price of $259.98, but falls to just $179.99 with a coupon code (ANKERSD1702).