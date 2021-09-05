Here Are Some Of The Top Labor Day Weekend Deals At Amazon





We brought you some sweet early Labor Day deals yesterday that are rolling at Amazon, and the fun continues today. In our second round of Amazon deals, we have hot discounts on Alienware laptops, Hewlett-Packard Chromebooks, Razer webcams, and even Amazon Echo devices

The Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop is starting things off, which sports a 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD display and a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10870H processor backed by 16GB of DDR4 memory. In addition, you'll find an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 handling graphics duties and a speedy 512GB SSD for storage.

The Alienware m15 R4 typically rings up at $1,899 but is available on sale today with a $200 discount, taking it to just $1,699.





If MSI is more to your liking when it comes to gaming laptops, the GS75 Stealth laptop is discounted by $250 right now, making its sale price just $1,499. For that price, you'll get a Core i7-10875H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 2060 discrete GPU, and a 17.3-inch 240Hz Full HD (1920x1080) display.

Keeping with the gaming theme, the LG 32GN650-B Ultragear 32-inch monitor rings in at $296.99. That gets you a QHD (2560x1440) gaming display with a 1ms response time and fast 165Hz refresh rate. Not only is HDR10 supported, but you'll also find support for AMD FreeSync technology.





If you're on the lookout for fast SSD storage for your main gaming rig, we have two solutions for you. First, the WD_Black SN850 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is priced at $209.99, which is a $30 discount. Not only is the drive blazing fast with sequential read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/sec, but it also comes with a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War paint scheme and 2,400 Call of Duty Points for in-game content.





You can also choose the Corsair MP600 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD, which is now priced at $364.99 for the 2TB capacity. This SSD has an integrated heatsink and can dish out sequential read/write speeds of 7,000 MB/sec and 6,550 MB/sec, respectively.

And here are a few other deals that you hauled be sure to check out over the long weekend:



