Labor Day Tech Deals: Chromebooks, AirPods, Gaming Laptops, Windows Ultralight Just $265

Labor Day weekend has arrived, and with it comes the usual crop of sales. Where do you begin? As always, Amazon is a great starting place, with its steady stream of bargains. This holiday weekend is no exception. We sifted through some of the deals and picked out some of the more interesting discounts on various electronics, like the super-affordable Windows laptop shown above.





Teclast notebook, which on sale for $265.49 at Amazon (save $84.50). The low price comes by way of an initial discount, plus an additional $30 savings by checking the coupon box on the product page. What about the Teclast brand, though?





The company is better known in China, where it has been operating for over two decades. And what it's serving up here is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920x1080 resolution, powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor (2C/2T, 1.1GHz to 2.4GHz, 2MB L3 cache) and 6GB of RAM. It also has a 128GB SSD, a full-size keyboard, a microSD card slot, and various other amenities wrapped in a thin and light packages. It's essentially a modern-day netbook.







Obviously this is not a powerhouse system, but for $265 and change, it is a decent value. Want something substantially more powerful, though?











ASUS ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop that is marked down to (save $482). This one comes equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, exceptionally fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. On the opposite end of the laptop spectrum sits anthat is marked down to $1,717.99 at Amazon (save $482). This one comes equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, exceptionally fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time.





Taking proper advantage of a 240Hz refresh rate is a tough ask. To help do that, this configuration employs an Intel Core i7-10875H processor (8C/16T, 2.3GHz to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Comet Lake, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, and 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory. It also wields a comparatively capacious 1TB SSD.





Other amenities include per-key RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, and several USB 3.2 ports (including a Type-C port).

Save On Chromebooks, Mesh Wi-Fi Routers, Earbuds And More





ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, on sale for (save $110). It has a 14-inch display powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor (2C/4T, 1.1GHz to 3.4GHz, 4MB L3 cache) based on Amber Lake-Y and 4GB of RAM, and boasts 64GB of eMMC storage.

Prefer a Chromebook instead of a Windows laptop? There are discounts to be had on those as well. Shown above is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, on sale for $459.99 at Amazon (save $110). It has a 14-inch display powered by an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor (2C/4T, 1.1GHz to 3.4GHz, 4MB L3 cache) based on Amber Lake-Y and 4GB of RAM, and boasts 64GB of eMMC storage.





There are other Chromebook models too, as well as other tech items, like a mesh Wi-Fi router system and Apple's excellent AirPods Pro. Have a look...