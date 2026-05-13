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Kioxia Launches New XG10 PCIe 5 SSD Series for AI PCs, Workstations, and Gaming

by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, May 13, 2026, 10:25 AM EDT
kioxa xg10 hero
KIOXIA just introduced its XG10 Series, a new high-performance client SSD family targeting PC OEMs for desktop and mobile applications. The XG10 succeeds the XG8 Series but adopts a PCIe 5.0 (Gen5 x4) interface and NVMe 2.0d compliance to deliver substantial generational gains in both sequential and random performance. KIOXIA positions the XG10 for demanding client workloads such as local AI training and inference, professional content creation and editing, and gaming.

kioxia xg10 specs

KIOXIA XG10 series drives offer sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 12,000 MB/s, along with random read performance of up to 2,000 KIOPS and random write performance up to 1,600 KIOPS.

Versus the prior XG8 generation, the XG10 achieves up to 2x sequential read, more than 2x sequential write, and ~122% improvement in random read, and ~158% improvement in random write, for faster transfers improved system responsiveness. The drives are offered in the M.2 2280 form factor, in capacities ranging from 512 GB - 4 TB. Lower-capacity models use BICS FLASH™ Gen6 TLC while the 2 TB and 4 TB models use BICS FLASH Gen8 TLC. Additional features include Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) support and support for the TCG Opal2 security specification.

kioxia xg10 slide

KIOXIA has begun sampling the XG10 to select PC OEMs, with broader PC shipments expected to start in Q2 2026. The company plans to showcase the drives at Dell Technologies World next week (we will be attending and will get some video of the drive in action).

The XG10 brings PCIe 5.0 bandwidth and relatively low power to mainstream high-end client storage. Considering the pervasiveness of the XG8 in client devices (like the Dell XPS 16 we just covered), we suspect the XG10 will be quite popular with many of the larger OEMs and system integrators.
Tags:  SSD, nvme, m.2, kioxia, xg10
Marco Chiappetta

Marco Chiappetta

Marco's interest in computing and technology dates all the way back to his early childhood. Even before being exposed to the Commodore P.E.T. and later the Commodore 64 in the early ‘80s, he was interested in electricity and electronics, and he still has the modded AFX cars and shop-worn soldering irons to prove it. Once he got his hands on his own Commodore 64, however, computing became Marco's passion. Throughout his academic and professional lives, Marco has worked with virtually every major platform from the TRS-80 and Amiga, to today's high end, multi-core servers. Over the years, he has worked in many fields related to technology and computing, including system design, assembly and sales, professional quality assurance testing, and technical writing. In addition to being the Managing Editor here at HotHardware for close to 15 years, Marco is also a freelance writer whose work has been published in a number of PC and technology related print publications and he is a regular fixture on HotHardware’s own Two and a Half Geeks webcast. - Contact: marco(at)hothardware(dot)com
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