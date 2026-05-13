Kioxia Launches New XG10 PCIe 5 SSD Series for AI PCs, Workstations, and Gaming
KIOXIA XG10 series drives offer sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 12,000 MB/s, along with random read performance of up to 2,000 KIOPS and random write performance up to 1,600 KIOPS.
Versus the prior XG8 generation, the XG10 achieves up to 2x sequential read, more than 2x sequential write, and ~122% improvement in random read, and ~158% improvement in random write, for faster transfers improved system responsiveness. The drives are offered in the M.2 2280 form factor, in capacities ranging from 512 GB - 4 TB. Lower-capacity models use BICS FLASH™ Gen6 TLC while the 2 TB and 4 TB models use BICS FLASH Gen8 TLC. Additional features include Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) support and support for the TCG Opal2 security specification.
KIOXIA has begun sampling the XG10 to select PC OEMs, with broader PC shipments expected to start in Q2 2026. The company plans to showcase the drives at Dell Technologies World next week (we will be attending and will get some video of the drive in action).
The XG10 brings PCIe 5.0 bandwidth and relatively low power to mainstream high-end client storage. Considering the pervasiveness of the XG8 in client devices (like the Dell XPS 16 we just covered), we suspect the XG10 will be quite popular with many of the larger OEMs and system integrators.