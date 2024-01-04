CATEGORIES
home News

Kioxia Prepares to Premiere Advanced Flash Memory And Speedy SSDs At CES 2024

by Zak KillianThursday, January 04, 2024, 10:30 AM EDT
hero kioxia memory chip
Kioxia is the company formerly known as Toshiba Memory Solutions, the inventors of NAND flash memory. Along with a myriad of other major tech companies, Kioxia is et to showcase its extensive portfolio of technologoes at CES 2024, more specifically its array of SSDs and memory solutions.

In announcing the company's presence at CES, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America Alex Mei said "whether it’s designing ultra-thin consumer PCs, enabling the automotive in-vehicle experience, or streamlining professional photography, we make flash memory that brings applications to life and enhances user experiences." Indeed, Kioxia flash memory is used in products in just about every market segment.

kioxia xl flash scm

The highlight of Kioxia's CES exhibit, at least for our audience, will almost assuredly be its second-generation XL-FLASH technology. XL-FLASH is Kioxia's Storage-Class Memory offering, a storage product intended to sit somewhere between DRAM and typical flash memory in terms of performance and durability. In that sense, it's a bit like the 3D Xpoint memory used in Intel's Optane products, though XL-FLASH is closer to its roots.

The company will also be showing off new flash products for automotive applications, including support for the 4.0 revision of the UFS standard. UFS 4.0 upgrades the maximum throughput to 5800 MT/sec—far surpassing the kind of storage performance you expect out of a mobile or embedded device.

kioxia bics flash
Kioxia says its new-generation BiCS flash memory is much improved thanks to new CBA construction.

Finally, the company says it's bringing a "broad lineup" of SSD products to CES, including not only enterprise and datacenter products but also examples of its own client SSDs. The XG8 MLC SSD and BG6 TLC SSDs are already available right now, but it's possible that Kioxia might be adding new form factors or capacities to the lineup.

If you’re interested in checking out Kioxia’s exhibits, you can visit the company’s demo room (Zeno 4710) from January 9-11 on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center 1 at the Venetian Meeting Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of course, that requires being at CES. Everyone else can stay tuned to HotHardware for any surprise announcements out of the memory maker at the trade show.
Tags:  Storage, SSDs, kioxia, ces2024
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment