Kioxia CD8P SSDs Tap PCIe 5 And Huge 30TB Capacity For Data Center Storage





The data center is the unsung hero of modern computing, in that so many tasks rely on them ( cloud gaming , online shopping, and so forth) but they often take a back seat to local devices. Back seat or not, it's important to keep data centers fed with high-tech hardware, and that's what Kioxia is delivering with its upgraded CD8P series of solid state drive (SSD) storage.





In short, the CD8P series is a single-port, data center class SSD incorporating PCI Express 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 technologies. By making the jump to PCIe 5.0, Kioxia says its latest-generation SSDs deliver anywhere from 60-80% faster sequential read performance compared to the previous generation lineup.









To be more specific, Kioxia says its CD8P SSDs can deliver up to 12,000MB/s (12GB/s) of sequential read performance. Sequential writes are not quite as high, but still check in at a decent 5,500MB/s (5.5GB/s). Meanwhile, 4K random read and write metrics are rated at up to 2 million IOPS and 400,000 IOPS, respectively.





"We are proud to introduce our latest data center PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, for general-purpose server and cloud applications," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. "The CD8P Series is ready for next-gen PCIe 5.0 servers, delivering a great combination of high performance with low latency in both E3.S and 2.5-inch form factors."







These 5th generation data center drives are built around Kioxia's own BiCS Flash 3D triple-level cell (TLC) memory chips and paired with a proprietary controller developed in-house. For those unaware, Kioxia was spun out of Toshiba and OCZ, the latter of which Toshiba acquired nearly a decade ago.



