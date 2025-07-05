Kingston’s Fury Renegade PCIe 5 SSDs Are Crazy Fast And Up For Deals
So saying, a PCIe 5.0 SSD is going to get you the absolute maximum storage performance that you can possibly have right now. Starting off the super-fast selections, we have the Kingston Fury Renegade G5, which is one of the very fastest of the consumer-oriented PCIe 5.0 SSDs. This is a high-end PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD in M.2-2280 form factor that uses Silicon Motion's SM2508 controller and a large DRAM cache to achieve nearly 15GB/second on reads, and 14GB/second on writes.
All three capacities are on sale, with discounts as high as 26% off on the 4TB drive. If you're looking at these prices and thinking they're pretty steep, keep in mind that what you're looking at is undeniably a premium product, like designer clothing or a high-end sports car. If you want the best, you're going to have to pay for it—but you can pay a fair bit less, today. These drives use 232-layer Micron TLC flash memory, too, so durability is extremely high compared to cheaper drives with QLC flash.
Samsung also has some extremely quick PCIe 5.0 SSDs on sale, from that company's 9100 PRO family. We've got 2TB and 4TB models on the docket, with the 2TB drive coming in at $239.99 after a 20% discount from the list price. The Samsung 9100 PRO is currently the company's fastest consumer SSD, making use of the new Samsung Presto controller, a big whack of DRAM, and Samsung's own 232-layer TLC flash. Samsung's performance numbers are essentially identical to what Kingston claims, so you can't go wrong with this drive, either. Oh, and there are versions of these drives with heatsinks for $20 extra; you can click through and find them on the product pages.
We just reviewed Crucial's T710, the company's first PCIe 5.0 SSD to use something other than a Phison controller. The T710 instead uses the same combination of SMI SM2508 controller and Micron TLC flash to deliver essentially the same performance: nearly 15GB/second on reads, and more like 14GB/second on writes. In our testing, we found the T710 to be quite speedy, even if it didn't always beat the earlier T705. Notably, it uses less power than the earlier Phison E26-based SSDs, and it's single-sided, which makes it perfect for use in game consoles and handhelds with full M.2-2280 slots, like the ASUS ROG Ally X.
If all of those PCIe 5.0 SSDs are too rich for your blood—or simply speedier than you need them to be—you can also get an awesome deal on a tried-and-tested Crucial P310 Gen4 SSD. While this drive offers only around half the performance of the others in this post thanks to using PCIe 4.0, it's still lightning quick for most uses, and you can pick up a full 4TB of NVMe storage for just $234.99.
Your purchases from these affiliate links help to preserve one of the last bastions of independent hardware testing and reporting on the Internet, so thank you very much. As always, let us know if you spotted a storage deal that we overlooked in the comments below.