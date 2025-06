Ferrari Pumps Brakes On Next EV As Demand Stalls, A Blow For Electric Supercars?

Ferrari, has reportedly pushed back the launch of its second electric vehicle (EV) by at least two years, now targeting 2028 or later. Originally slated for a 2026 debut, the sophomore EV model stems primarily from a "non-existent" demand for high-performance luxury EVs among its elite clientele, according to sources close to the matter.Ferrari's postponement is part of a growing sentiment within the ultra-luxury segment: the allure of a silent, battery-powered supercar is struggling to resonate with traditional buyers who covet the visceral experience , distinctive sounds, and raw power of a internal combustion engines.While Ferrari is moving forward with its first EV , set for a staged unveiling beginning this October with customer deliveries expected in October 2026, the Ferrari Elettrica is characterized as a low-volume showcase car. Priced north of $500,000 and co-designed by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive, it is intended to signal Maranello's commitment to electrification rather than revolutionize its sales figures.The second yet-unnamed EV, in contrast, was envisioned as the higher-volume model, with plans for 5,000 to 6,000 units over a five-year lifespan. However, market realities have forced a recalibration. A source insisted that sustainable demand for EV sports cars is non-existent, thus any ambitious production targets would be completely frivolous.