CATEGORIES
home News

Ferrari Pumps Brakes On Next EV As Demand Stalls, A Blow For Electric Supercars?

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 20, 2025, 12:33 PM EDT
hero ferrari ev
Ferrari, has reportedly pushed back the launch of its second electric vehicle (EV) by at least two years, now targeting 2028 or later. Originally slated for a 2026 debut, the sophomore EV model stems primarily from a "non-existent" demand for high-performance luxury EVs among its elite clientele, according to sources close to the matter.

Ferrari's postponement is part of a growing sentiment within the ultra-luxury segment: the allure of a silent, battery-powered supercar is struggling to resonate with traditional buyers who covet the visceral experience, distinctive sounds, and raw power of a internal combustion engines. 

While Ferrari is moving forward with its first EV, set for a staged unveiling beginning this October with customer deliveries expected in October 2026, the Ferrari Elettrica is characterized as a low-volume showcase car. Priced north of $500,000 and co-designed by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive, it is intended to signal Maranello's commitment to electrification rather than revolutionize its sales figures.

The second yet-unnamed EV, in contrast, was envisioned as the higher-volume model, with plans for 5,000 to 6,000 units over a five-year lifespan. However, market realities have forced a recalibration. A source insisted that sustainable demand for EV sports cars is non-existent, thus any ambitious production targets would be completely frivolous. 

mc20a
Cancelled Maserati MC20 Folgore. Shame.

This postponement is not unique to the Prancing Horse, though. Lamborghini has reportedly delayed its first EV until 2029. Maserati, part of the Stellantis group, has even gone as far as canceling its electric MC20 Folgore supercar due to a perceived lack of commercial interest. Porsche has also scaled back its EV production targets for models like the Taycan and electric Macan SUV amid softer sales.

Aside from consumer interest, luxury high-performance EV manufacturers also face technical hurdles such as heavy battery packs and the challenge of delivering sustained power comparable to internal combustion engines. In a way, this delay might give Ferrari additional time to figure these obstacles out.

For now, it appears the industry is recognizing that in the world of high-performance luxury, the electric revolution might proceed at a more measured pace, driven by genuine consumer desire rather than solely by technological one-upmanship or regulatory pressure.

Tags:  Cars, ferrari, electric-cars, ev
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment