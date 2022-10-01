Killer Apple Deals Bring M2 MacBook Air At An All-Time Low Price, AirPods Pro Too
Have you been waiting for deals on Apple devices? Well, good news for you because we have hot deals on hot Apple hardware! Check it out below!
First up, we have probably one of the better deals of the bunch, especially considering how new it is. The 2022 Apple MacBook Air. This 13.6 inch thin and light laptop houses all the power of an Apple Silicon M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, and 256GB of disk space. For the scale, speed, durability, and reliability of a Mac, the $1,049 sale price is pretty good if you ask us. At 13% off it keeps $150 in your pocket.
If you are going to be buying Apple products, the audiophile in you might want to show up. As such, the Apple Airpods Pro Wireless Earbuds are a solid choice for you! Sporting Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and all the integration features Apple has made work so well with the Airpod line. These have a solid 28% off discount, so these normally $249 ear buds only cost $179.98!
Sure this list has focused on Apple mostly so far, but don't leave the Windows laptops out. This Dell Inspiron 15 3511 is quite possibly one of the best deals we've seen. Housing an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state disk space, it can hold its own against Apple's silicon. This lovely laptop only hits your wallet at $533.14, that's a 22% discount from it's normal price of $679.99, and quite a bit less than the Macbook Air listed above. So if you're looking for a budget windows laptop, we think this is a pretty option.
There are, of course, more deals than above, check out below!