A Faster Apple M2 Pro Processor Built On TSMC's 3nm Node May Not Be Far Behind





The big unveil at Apple's WWDC 2022 event earlier this week was its next-generation M2 processo r. Apple introduced a base variant, not a flagship slice of silicon, though speedier versions will inevitably come at some point. The first of those, a presumed M2 Pro model, could arrive relatively soon if the latest chatter turns out to be true.





Apple is not talking about an M2 Pro, M2 Max, or M2 Ultra yet, but it's a safe bet that the road doesn't just begin and then end at the base model M2. As to what's on tap, the folks at 9To5Mac say they've seen a report from analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research indicating that an M2 Pro processor will go into mass production later this year.





Finer grain details about the eventual M2 Pro are fairly light at the moment, though apparently it will be manufactured on TSMC's 3-nanometer node.





For reference, the base M2 that was introduced this week is built on an enhanced 5nm node at TSMC. It packs over 20 billion transistors, which is a 25 percent bump over the base M1 model, and rocks an 8-core CPU paired up with a up to a 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.





Here's a high level comparison of M1 and M2...