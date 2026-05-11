CATEGORIES
home News

Keychron Reveals Hybrid Optical-Magnetic Mouse Switch for Faster Clicks and Longer Life

by Zak KillianMonday, May 11, 2026, 02:20 PM EDT
Gamers will be well familiar with the pain of a drifting analog stick. This issue has largely been resolved with the introduction of Hall-effect and TMR sticks in modern controllers. Why not apply the same tech to defeat double-clicking mouse switches? Keychron isn't the first to do so, but it might have the best solution we've seen in its new MagOptic Micro Switch.

There are actually two different switch technologies at play here, and arguably three. The switch uses a mechanical leaf spring to produce the familiar 'click', but the actual click detection is performed using either an optical switch or a magnetic sensor. Users can select which mode to use; optical mode offers a traditional mouse clicking experience, while magnetic mode offers adjustable actuation and a feature called "Rapid Trigger".

The advantages of the magnetic mode are clear. Users can adjust the actuation distance to be longer or shorter than usual, giving a satisfying meaty clonk or a very short and sharp click. The "rapid trigger" mode seems interesting too; Keychron says that it offers "dynamic reset detection" that enables more rapid inputs and "cleaner follow-up clicks during gameplay." The feature is still under development at this time, but it could be a real differentiator for these switches.


The real question is why Keychron is including the optical mode at all. The optical sensor doesn't support the interesting features of the magnetic sensor, and Keychron claims that the magnetic sensor still feels clicky thanks to the metal leaf spring included in the switch. Given that, it's not obvious why the optical sensor needs to be there at all.

This isn't the very first product to apply optical switching to microswitches, and it isn't even the first product to use magnetic sensing in a mouse. However, industry inertia around the ubiquitous Omron-style microswitches has been immense, and it's extremely exciting to see a popular vendor like Keychron embracing newer and better switch tech. Hopefully devices based around these new MagOptic switches aren't embarrassingly expensive like Logitech's G Pro X2 Superstrike.
Tags:  keychron, hall-effect, microswitches
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use