Razer's Kishi V2 Controller Turns Your Android Phone Into A Mobile Gaming Handheld





Razer has introduced a new and improved version of its Kishi mobile controller with a sleeker design and some key upgrades. For the time being, the Kishi V2 is only available for Android phones, though Razer says it plans to launch a version for iPhone devices sometime this fall (an exact date has not yet been announced).





As with the first iteration, the Kishi V2 is essentially a pair of controllers that bookend the top and bottom of your smartphone. Of course, you then rotate your device in a landscape orientation so that they occupy the left and right sides, taking on a sort of Nintendo Switch form factor.





"The original Razer Kishi blew the doors open for a new category of console-quality controls for the mobile gaming market, and we’re thrilled that Kishi V2 is pushing that experience forward in every possible way," said Razer’s Head of Mobile & Console Division, Richard Hashim. "With the cutting-edge technology that we’ve packed into Kishi V2, players can now enjoy the same look and feel of their favorite console and PC games wherever they go without skipping a beat."









Razer says the Kishi V2's design is actually inspired from the company's Wolverine V2 console controllers. While very different products, the Kishi V2 is said to employ the same inputs with all-new tactile microswitch controls instead of squishy membranes.





There's also a new Share button on the latest version, to make it easy for gamers to capture still shots or videos and then share them with followers and friends (though it only works with Razer's Nexus app). In addition, gamers will find a pair of multi-function buttons next to the triggers, which are essentially customizable macro controls.





Other controls include two clickable analog thumbsticks, a mechanical D-pad, four face buttons, two triggers (L2/R2), two bumpers (L1/R1), a menu button, and an options button.











Structurally, Razer said it reimagined the design with a simplified bridge for added stability and universal phone support. It's also more comfortable than the first version, according to Razer. It connects over USB-C and supports USB-C passthrough charging, which is a nice touch. Sadly, there's no audio input for plugging in a set of headphones, so it's Bluetooth or bust (if not using your phone's speakers).











