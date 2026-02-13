John Wick AAA Game Trailer Unleashes High-Octane Action With Keanu Reeves
The game is in development by Saber Interactive, a seasoned and versatile studio that's released a wide variety of games since its founding in 2001. While it's not as much of an obvious match made in heaven as, say, 007 First Light being in development by Hitman series developers IO Interactive, the sheer pedigree of Saber Interactive is still remarkable. Saber Interactive's greatest claims to fame in recent years include the stellar optimization for The Witcher 3 and other heavy-duty ports on Nintendo Switch, as well as World War Z, the Insurgency series, and Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2. With Saber also tasked to handle Turok: Origins, Jurassic Park: Survival, Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, we're looking at a very busy studio with consistently-praised, quality output.
It's an unprecedented time for cinemaphiles who double as true gaming enthusiasts. With 007: First Light and now this John Wick game in development, as well as modern AAA graphics backing developers like Sony Santa Monica, Insomniac Games, and Hideo Kojima, we've entered an era where high-quality "movie games" can actually exist. While the John Wick AAA game is a prequel that won't be an obvious tie-in to any of its series' films, the game is being developed in partnership with both the franchise director Chad Stahelski and actor Keanu Reeves, showing a level of collaboration between games and film that would have been unimaginable in the 2000s.