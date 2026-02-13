John Wick AAA Game Trailer Unleashes High-Octane Action With Keanu Reeves





It's an exciting time to be a John Wick fan, to be sure. While the trailer sadly doesn't show much beyond what the in-engine graphics will look like, Saber is a far cry from the average movie-game shovelware developers of the 2000s. Interestingly, I actually viewed a 30-minute video essay by prominent games critic Raycevick a few weeks ago, describing "The John Wick Game Problem," how small-scale existing John Wick game adaptations are, how well a few unlicensed indie games are doing at capturing the experience, and the potential of a real AAA John Wick game.





Lo and behold, Raycevick got exactly what he was asking for at State of Play, and Saber Interactive even commented on the video with, "This one is for you, sir," implying the studio has at least viewed the essay and considered its points. It's highly recommended watching if you're invested in John Wick or high-spec tactical shooting games in general, and should give you an idea of both what to look forward to and what's already available to play today. There's also the AI-powered John Wick pinball machine , if you're into that.