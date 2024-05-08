John Wick AI Combat Pinball Machine Arrives With Pieces Of John’s Suit
Stern Pinball, Inc. announced its newest line of pinball games featuring the most feared assassin, John Wick. The new line of pinball games were created in collaboration with Lionsgate, and will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.
Pinball machines have been an iconic center piece in many arcades, bars, and home entertainment rooms for decades. Not only will John Wick be at the center of the action, but Stern’s all-new dynamic AI combat system will bring a new level to the pinball action. According to Stern Pinball, the new system is an “innovation that brings the frenetic combat of the legendary films to the game.”
“Inspired by one of the most iconic and thrilling film franchises of our time, we’re releasing John Wick pinball games with the most advanced technology we’ve ever created,” remarked Seth Davis, President & CEO of Stern Pinball, “We can’t wait for players to try out our new combat system and experience the action.”
The team at Stern developed a primitive AI system that controls the lights on the playfield, which differs from prior pinball machines where all the lights were controlled by player actions, timers, and random number generators. Now, enemy icons respond to player behavior and will light up dynamically around the playfield to increase the challenge for the player. Not only that, but the enemies are said to “move tactically with this dynamic software to counter player’s objectives, creating a unique challenge in each game session.”
For avid John Wick fans who want to get hold of one these pinball machines, they will most likely want to grab one of the Limited Edition models. These will be limited to just 1,000 games globally, and include the Expression Lighting System and Speaker Expression Lighting. They will also include a full-color “Stained Glass” mirrored backglass, full-color reflective brushed silver foil high-definition cabinet decals, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.
Also included are pieces of John Wick’s iconic suits used in connection with the production of the films as a franchise artifact in the LE models, courtesy of Lionsgate. That's really cool bonus that turns the pinball machine into more of a collector's item.
Stern Pinball’s John Wick pinball games are available now for purchase through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world. The Pro Edition runs $6,999, the Premium Edition will cost gamers $9,699, while the Limited Edition will run a cool $12,999.