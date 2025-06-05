Hitman Devs Are Giving James Bond A New Origin Story In 007: First Light And It Looks Great
The developers are going all the way back to Bond’s mid 20s, where he’s getting his feet wet as an air crewman in the Navy. It’s an opportunity to see him before he becomes the smooth secret agent movie goers are familiar with. While it seems as if IO Interactive got a lot of leeway in the kind of story it wants to tell, there was still input from Amazon MGM Studios throughout the development process.
The trailer has Bond punching, shooting, and chucking knives at enemies as he goes about completing his mission. Although there’s plenty of action, there’s still a distinct Hitman feel to everything happening on screen. So it will be interesting to see how well the DNA of Hitman can mesh with all the action taking place. Additionally, the trailer reveals there are driving missions on tap, which isn’t something IO Interactive is well known for and could be a potential stumbling block.
Even if there’s some doubt as to whether the gameplay will come together for a special 007 experience, everything else looks to be on point. It’s oozing with the style fans come to expect from the franchise, with Bond hopping to several exotic locales and looking as fashionable as ever. The series’ iconic music is also being used to full effect and will likely please fans.
007" First Light is scheduled to release sometime in 2026, and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.