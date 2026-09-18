Jensen Huang To Lead NVIDIA GTC Washington Keynote With New AI Reveals

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his signature leather jacket - Image: NVIDIA

NVIDIA has set the date and place for its next GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event, the second one of the year, which will run from November 30 to December 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. For those who are interested in attending, registrations are open now. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver the keynote at the event, which will see the unveiling of the GeForce RTX 6090, right? Not likely, though if past events are any indication, there could be some surprises in store.

What To Expect At NVIDIA's GTC Event In Washington, D.C.

We are not expecting any new or refreshed gaming GPUs to be announced at the event, and instead, the focus will be on artificial intelligence. That should come as zero surprise to anyone who has been following market trends, as well as NVIDIA's pivot to an AI powerhouse.





"Connect with policymakers, developers, researchers, and industry partners to learn how AI is helping drive the U.S. economy. The conference will feature CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote, expert sessions, live demos, and hands-on workshops covering everything from open models and AI factories to physical AI, high-performance computing, and scientific advancement," NVIDIA says.





While the event officially kicks off on November 30, GTC will begin in earnest the next day, with Huang scheduled to deliver the keynote from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.





Beyond the keynote, NVIDIA will host a series of AI talks at panels, as well as various workshops, training sessions, and onsite certification exams.





NVIDIA's GTC stage in March of this year - Image: HotHardware







NVIDIA also debuted its Agent Toolkit developer platform at the event, along with NemoClaw, a secure software stack that layers privacy and runtime controls on top of OpenClaw personal agents. In addition, it announced some updates to its DGX Spark and DGX Station development platforms.





It's not realistic to expect any major gaming hardware announcements at the upcoming GTC event in Washington, D.C., though we do expect more updates related to RTX Spark. Notably, Huang will attend what's expected to be Microsoft's biggest Windows event in years this October, where at least part of the focus will be the RTX Spark-powered Surface Laptop Ultra.



