CATEGORIES
home News

JBL's New Headphones Give Gamers A Quantum Sound Boost To Pinpoint Enemies

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 21, 2025, 11:07 AM EDT
hero jbl quantum lineup
Over at Gamescom 2025, JBL has revealed a lineup of gaming headsets that promise to redefine the acoustic and personalization experience through the power of software. Sure, the JBL Quantum 950, Quantum 650, and Quantum 250 headsets are new and rock some solid specs, but JBL believes that the real game-changer is the revamped QuantumENGINE software that accompanies them.

Beginning with the Quantum 950, which is, as the name suggests, the flagship model. It features 50-millimeter carbon dynamic drivers that are Hi-Res certified (no specifics on audio codecs provided). Comfort comes by way of the patented hammock headband and memory foam ear cushions, although it must be noted that memory foam is known to run warmer than leatherette/hybrid padding. However, that wasn't much of an issue in the excellent Fractal Design Scape we reviewed, which also employs memory foam. Topping it all off is active noise cancellation (ANC), 3D head tracking, a hot-swappable battery system (extra battery included), plus a wireless base station.

Next in line is the Quantum 650 that offers many of the flagship's features, including the new drivers and JBL Quantum Spatial Sound, but drops ANC, RGB lighting. and swappable batteries. Lastly, the Quantum 250 is a lightweight, wired option that eschews all the mod-cons of the 950 and 650 for simplicity and performance. 

quantumengine1
JBL's QuantumENGINE at work

That said, JBL is making a big deal out of its JBL QuantumENGINE software. Similar to Audeze, Razer, and Steelseries app offerings, QuantumENGINE's algorithms can help gamers with accurate locationality of gunfire, footsteps, etc. This completely redesigned application features a streamlined interface that allows Windows and Mac users to quickly and easily create/manage user and game profiles, as well as customize settings for audio and lighting. There's also integrated AI noise reduction for the microphone, which filters out distracting background noises like mechanical keyboard clicks and fan hum.

The most important takeaway from this QuantumENGINE release is that it will enable spatial audio support for all previous JBL Quantum headsets, regardless of their price. Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN, emphasized this point, "By introducing JBL Quantum Spatial Sound to all our JBL Quantum gaming products, we unlock immersive and spatial audio for gamers no matter their level or product price point."

In terms of availability, the Quantum 950 will hit stores in November for $400, the 650 in October for a much more palatable $175, while the 250 can be had for $65 right now.
Tags:  headphones, jbl, gamescom2025, gaming-headset
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment