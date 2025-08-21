JBL's New Headphones Give Gamers A Quantum Sound Boost To Pinpoint Enemies
Beginning with the Quantum 950, which is, as the name suggests, the flagship model. It features 50-millimeter carbon dynamic drivers that are Hi-Res certified (no specifics on audio codecs provided). Comfort comes by way of the patented hammock headband and memory foam ear cushions, although it must be noted that memory foam is known to run warmer than leatherette/hybrid padding. However, that wasn't much of an issue in the excellent Fractal Design Scape we reviewed, which also employs memory foam. Topping it all off is active noise cancellation (ANC), 3D head tracking, a hot-swappable battery system (extra battery included), plus a wireless base station.
Next in line is the Quantum 650 that offers many of the flagship's features, including the new drivers and JBL Quantum Spatial Sound, but drops ANC, RGB lighting. and swappable batteries. Lastly, the Quantum 250 is a lightweight, wired option that eschews all the mod-cons of the 950 and 650 for simplicity and performance.
The most important takeaway from this QuantumENGINE release is that it will enable spatial audio support for all previous JBL Quantum headsets, regardless of their price. Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN, emphasized this point, "By introducing JBL Quantum Spatial Sound to all our JBL Quantum gaming products, we unlock immersive and spatial audio for gamers no matter their level or product price point."
In terms of availability, the Quantum 950 will hit stores in November for $400, the 650 in October for a much more palatable $175, while the 250 can be had for $65 right now.