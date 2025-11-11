iPhone Air Sales Reportedly Dismal Despite Slick Design, Will Apple Make An Air 2?
If everything had gone the way Apple hoped, the next iPhone Air would’ve been released next year alongside the rest of the iPhone lineup during the usual fall time frame. The device was planned as an iterative update, bringing an even lighter design alongside a bigger battery. The larger battery would address the complaints of its short battery life compared with other phones. Additionally, it would’ve sported the same vapor chamber cooling design as the Pro models.
Instead, Apple is purportedly now aiming to wait until 2027 to release an updated iPhone Air, which will give it time to implement improvements that will win over potential buyers. One of those improvements will be the addition of a wide angle camera lens, which will address one of the biggest complaints reviewers and users have pointed out with the current iPhone Air. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact tacking on another camera will have on its thinness.
This is a big blow to Apple’s efforts to shakeup its iPhone offerings, which include an often rumored foldable iPhone. Now, more than ever, it needs its hardware designs to hit with consumers in order to drive sales. Especially as the company has struggled to make any kind of headway in the artificial intelligence race.