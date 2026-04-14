New Apple iPhone 18 Pro Rumor Has Android Phone Makers Seeing Red





We recently reported how the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup is beginning to take shape, whereby possibly the biggest aesthetic change this time around is the color—some kind of deep red, to be specific. Well, more reports from established insiders have corroborated that crimson red is in the works, but by Android phone makers. Wait, what?





The first leak comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who opined that after the popular Cosmic Orange offering on the iPhone 17 Pro, Cupertino was keen to experiment with a new flagship color, adding that, "red and orange might be a little too close on the color wheel to have both. We’ll see how this plays out exactly, but I can at least tell you that, as of now, red is the new flagship color in testing for the next iPhone Pros."













More curiously, prominent leaker Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) shared the belief that the iPhone 18 Pro will indeed have a crimson option only because the leaker saw "the next flagship of the Android camp proofing this color." This comment has some sense because Android makers are always looking and ready to copy Apple's design trends. Recall the Liquid Glass and Dynamic Island fad? Or how orange has become one of the hero colors of Android phones this past year? Therefore, if Android brands have insider knowledge on Apple's next fun color , it makes sense that they would be prototyping them right now, too.

Elsewhere, the new phone will likely debut with Wi-Fi 7 support as standard and a move toward a more robust graphene thermal system to mitigate the heat generated by 5G high-speed data transfers.