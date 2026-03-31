iPhone 18 Images Show Major Design Shift With New Display And Camera Layout
The Dynamic Island, which encompasses the Face ID system and front facing camera, first debuted four years ago with the iPhone 14 Pro. It instantly became an unmistakable part of the device’s design language and, much to the chagrin of many fans, has remained the same size and shape since.
Those who don’t love the Dynamic Island will be happy to hear that the iPhone 18 will likely sport a much smaller version. Images have appeared on Chinese social media site Weibo claiming to be photos of screen protectors currently in production, which show a substantial shrinking of the Dynamic Island. While the pictures aren’t of the iPhone itself, accessory makers typically get a head start based on their own information, which in turn provide a good indication of potential changes.
What makes this particular rumor a bit more believable is that it’s appearing from more than just one source. Leaker Ice Universe on X added that “iPhone 18 series bezel are the same as iPhone 17 and iPhone 16. But all three iPhone 18 reduce the width of Dynamic Island.” Meanwhile, another leaker, Majin, provided more context, saying that the “dynamic island has shrunk by 35% compared to previous models.”
While this change isn’t exactly earth shattering, it’s still a move in the right direction. Fans who are looking for something totally different can also expect the foldable iPhone to be announced relatively soon, since it is likely on track to release later this year.