iPhone 18 Tipped For Groundbreaking A20 Chip With Integrated RAM

by Aaron LeongWednesday, June 04, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT
Apple is reportedly on the cusp of leading the way in mobile chipset manufacturing and processing power, with rumors suggesting that the future iPhone 18 Pro models will be powered by a groundbreaking A20 chip. This new silicon, expected to debut in the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and potentially the all-new iPhone 18 Fold, promises not only a substantial performance boost but also a radical shift in chip design by moving the RAM inside the chip. 

According to prominent Apple analyst Jeff Pu, the A20 chip will be a cornerstone of the next generation of iPhones, boasting major design changes such as the adoption of TSMC's 2-nanometer manufacturing process. This incredibly dense fabrication technique allows for the inclusion of an unprecedented number of transistors within the chipset, which is projected to deliver a 15% performance increase and a substantial 30% improvement in power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the A19

Furthermore, the A20 is anticipated to feature TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) chip packaging technology. Instead of traditionally separate components, WMCM allows for the direct integration of RAM onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

This packaging technique integrates dies directly at the wafer level before they're cut into individual chips, therefore eliminating the need for an interposer or substrate. By bringing the RAM closer to the processing units, WMCM is expected to reduce latency, leading to even faster data access and overall system performance. Also. the compact dimensions of WMCM is anticipated to improve thermal management, allowing the chip to operate more efficiently and sustain peak performance for longer durations. The smaller packaging also frees up internal space within the iPhone, which means potentially larger batteries, camera arrays, etc.

While these are still early rumors, the implications of such a technological leap are immense, not just for Apple but for the rest of the market as well. The WMCM packaging could spark a new wave of mobile hardware with newfound performance and efficiency benchmarks never seen before.

Expected to drop in 2026, the iPhone 18 is believed to run iOS 20 plus feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina 2556 x 1179 OLED display and a dual 13-megapixel camera system with a 13MP selfie. The Pro models are expected to have a more powerful A20 Pro, variable aperture technology for the main camera, and 48MP ultrawide sensors.
