iPhone 12 Rumor Shows Massive Price Swing For Apple’s A14 Bionic-Powered 5G Phone Lineup





We’re still awaiting invites to be sent out for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro virtual keynote address. The phones are expected to be announced sometime this month (with availability in November), but Apple is being tight-lipped about the exact reveal date.

In the meantime, we have to rely on leaks to give us some insight into what Apple is planning, and the latest one seems highly plausible. The leak pertains to pricing for the entire lineup starting with the iPhone 12 mini and topping out with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to the leaker, @a_rumors1111, here’s how the full stack will play out:

iPhone 12 mini

64GB $649

128GB $699

256GB $799

iPhone 12

64GB $749

128GB $799

256GB $899

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB $999

256GB $1,099

512GB $1,299

iPhone 12 Max

128GB $1,099

256GB $1,199

512GB $1,399

As we learned earlier this week, Apple is reportedly being stingy [again] by giving the base iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 just 64GB of storage. If this ends up being true, this will be incredibly disappointing given that even the $349 Pixel 4a comes with 128GB of storage.





Looking at the numbers, the 5.4-inch $649 iPhone 12 mini represents a pretty compelling entry-level device. Stepping up to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is going to cost you can extra $100. Going with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, you’re looking at $999, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is $1,099.

All of the new iPhones will be powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic SoC, which was first introduced in the 4thgeneration iPad Air (which has yet to go on sale, by the way). All of the iPhone models are destined to receive an OLED display, while the iPhone 12 Pro models have the potential to gain mmWave support, 120Hz panels, and a LiDAR sensor.