CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, October 02, 2020, 02:37 PM EDT

iPhone 12 Rumor Shows Massive Price Swing For Apple’s A14 Bionic-Powered 5G Phone Lineup

iphone 12 pro max a14 bionic
We’re still awaiting invites to be sent out for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro virtual keynote address. The phones are expected to be announced sometime this month (with availability in November), but Apple is being tight-lipped about the exact reveal date.

In the meantime, we have to rely on leaks to give us some insight into what Apple is planning, and the latest one seems highly plausible. The leak pertains to pricing for the entire lineup starting with the iPhone 12 mini and topping out with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to the leaker, @a_rumors1111, here’s how the full stack will play out:

iPhone 12 mini 

  • 64GB $649
  • 128GB $699
  • 256GB $799

iPhone 12

  • 64GB $749
  • 128GB $799
  • 256GB $899

iPhone 12 Pro

  • 128GB $999
  • 256GB $1,099
  • 512GB $1,299

iPhone 12 Max

  • 128GB $1,099
  • 256GB $1,199
  • 512GB $1,399

As we learned earlier this week, Apple is reportedly being stingy [again] by giving the base iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 just 64GB of storage. If this ends up being true, this will be incredibly disappointing given that even the $349 Pixel 4a comes with 128GB of storage.

iphone 12 launch waves 3

Looking at the numbers, the 5.4-inch $649 iPhone 12 mini represents a pretty compelling entry-level device. Stepping up to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is going to cost you can extra $100. Going with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, you’re looking at $999, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is $1,099. 

All of the new iPhones will be powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic SoC, which was first introduced in the 4thgeneration iPad Air (which has yet to go on sale, by the way). All of the iPhone models are destined to receive an OLED display, while the iPhone 12 Pro models have the potential to gain mmWave support, 120Hz panels, and a LiDAR sensor.


Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12, iphone 12 pro, iphone 12 pro max, iphone 12 mini

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms