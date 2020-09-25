iPhone 12 Mini Could Be Diminutive Star Of Apple's Rumored October 13 Digital Keynote Event





The latest rumor making the rounds about Apple iPhone 12 lineup involves the naming strategy for the smartphones. Earlier this week, reputable Apple leaker L0vetodream alleged that Apple's smallest iPhone will not be called the iPhone 12 as previously rumored. Instead, he claimed that the device would be called the iPhone 12 mini.

If this is indeed the case, that would mean that Apple would introduce an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is a similar strategy to the company's iPad lineup which includes the iPad mini, iPad, and iPad Pro (along with the iPad Air). Further confirmation of L0vetodream's claims came today from Twitter user DuanRui, who posted images of Apple silicon case stickers for the unreleased smartphones. One of the stickers shown confirms the iPhone 12 mini nomenclature.

If you recall, DuanRui is the same leaker that provided documentation that confirmed the fourth generation iPad Air's all-new design, USB-C port, and Touch ID sensor embedded within the power button.

This would mark the first time that Apple has used "mini" for its iPhones, but it's definitely appropriate considering that the iPhone 12 mini has a display that measures just 5.4-inches across. The iPhone 12 mini is only marginally bigger than the 4-inch first-generation iPhone SE, while at the same time being slightly smaller than the 4.7-inch second-generation iPhone SE. Both of the iPhone SE models feature large bezels and a home button, while the iPhone 12 mini is mostly screen with a notch for the Face ID hardware.

As it stands, this is how the iPhone 12 family will look when launched:

iPhone 12 mini : 5.4-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, dual cameras, aluminum chassis

: 5.4-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, dual cameras, aluminum chassis iPhone 12 : 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, dual cameras, aluminum chassis

: 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, dual cameras, aluminum chassis iPhone 12 Pro : 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis

: 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis

Speaking of the iPhone 12 launch, the most recent rumors suggest that Apple will be holding a virtual keynote on October 13th to announce the new phones. It’s alleged that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be the first to launch, with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max arriving later in November.