CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, September 25, 2020, 05:04 PM EDT

iPhone 12 Mini Could Be Diminutive Star Of Apple's Rumored October 13 Digital Keynote Event

iphone 12 pro max a14 bionic
The latest rumor making the rounds about Apple iPhone 12 lineup involves the naming strategy for the smartphones. Earlier this week, reputable Apple leaker L0vetodream alleged that Apple's smallest iPhone will not be called the iPhone 12 as previously rumored. Instead, he claimed that the device would be called the iPhone 12 mini.

If this is indeed the case, that would mean that Apple would introduce an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is a similar strategy to the company's iPad lineup which includes the iPad mini, iPad, and iPad Pro (along with the iPad Air). Further confirmation of L0vetodream's claims came today from Twitter user DuanRui, who posted images of Apple silicon case stickers for the unreleased smartphones. One of the stickers shown confirms the iPhone 12 mini nomenclature.

iphone mini

If you recall, DuanRui is the same leaker that provided documentation that confirmed the fourth generation iPad Air's all-new design, USB-C port, and Touch ID sensor embedded within the power button.

This would mark the first time that Apple has used "mini" for its iPhones, but it's definitely appropriate considering that the iPhone 12 mini has a display that measures just 5.4-inches across. The iPhone 12 mini is only marginally bigger than the 4-inch first-generation iPhone SE, while at the same time being slightly smaller than the 4.7-inch second-generation iPhone SE. Both of the iPhone SE models feature large bezels and a home button, while the iPhone 12 mini is mostly screen with a notch for the Face ID hardware.

As it stands, this is how the iPhone 12 family will look when launched:

  • iPhone 12 mini: 5.4-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, dual cameras, aluminum chassis
  • iPhone 12: 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, dual cameras, aluminum chassis
  • iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic, triple cameras, LiDAR sensor, stainless steel chassis

Speaking of the iPhone 12 launch, the most recent rumors suggest that Apple will be holding a virtual keynote on October 13th to announce the new phones. It’s alleged that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will be the first to launch, with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max arriving later in November. 


Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12, iphone 12 pro, iphone 12 mini

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms